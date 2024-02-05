AR Rahman clicks selfie with Grammy winners Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan, see post

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 5:17 PM IST

    AR Rahman posted a selfie among 2024 Grammy Award winners Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, and V Selvaganesh. Rahman took to Instagram and shared a snapshot taken at the event. The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are currently taking place in Los Angeles. 

    AR Rahman's post

    Everyone grinned as they stared at the camera where AR Rahman wore black and green to the event. Shankar was dressed in green, whereas Zakir Hussain donned a traditional blue costume.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan's Grammy win

    Shakti, a fusion music group that includes Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan, received the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for This Moment. The band includes Shakti founding member guitarist John McLaughlin, Zakir, Shankar violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram. Shakti's This Moment, the group's first studio album in over 45 years, debuted to critical acclaim in June 2023.

    Zakir Hussain's wins big at Grammys

    Zakir won two more Grammys at the event: one for Best Global Music Performance for 'Pashto' and another for Best Modern Instrumental Album for As We Speak', which also featured banjo musician Bela Fleck and bassist Edgar Meyer, as well as Indian flute player Rakesh Chaurasia.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 5:17 PM IST
