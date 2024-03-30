Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Aadujeevitham' director Blessy seeks help from cyber cell as pirated copy of movie leaks online

    The pirated copy of the movie was leaked online on Friday ( March 29). The movie Aadujeevitham starring Prithviraj hit theatres on March 28. The survival drama impressively earns Rs 7.45 crore across all languages in India on Thursday (Mar 28), setting new benchmarks.

    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

    The Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham hit theatres on March 28 worldwide. The movie is getting good responses across the world. Meanwhile, the activists of Aadujeevitham have decided to take legal action against the persons and social media platforms that spread prints and video scenes of the movie. The officials said that the cyber cell would take the case and take strict legal action on behalf of all those who shared the print and link through social media groups like WhatsApp and Telegram. 

    The pirated copy of the movie was leaked online on the day of its release. The director Blessy has sought legal action against those who are violating the rules. A copy of the movie has been circulating on the internet. The complaint was lodged at Chengannur Police Station and Cyber ​​Police Station. The complaint was filed along with a mobile screenshot and audio of the person who filmed the fake version.

    The movie made history at the box office on its opening day, starring Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The survival drama impressively earns Rs 7.45 crore across all languages in India on Thursday (Mar 28), setting new benchmarks.

    The Malayalam version of "Aadujeevitham" garnered Rs 6.50 crore, while the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions contributed an additional Rs 1 crore on its first day. With an all-India gross collection of over Rs 9 crore (official numbers pending), the film achieves one of the biggest openings for a Malayalam film in India.

    "Aadujeevitham" depicts the true story of Najeeb, a man from Kerala who migrated to the Gulf in the early 1990s in search of work. However, he finds himself enslaved, herding goats in the desert with minimal food and water. The film chronicles his harrowing journey as he yearns to escape and return home.
     

