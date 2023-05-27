Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yorkshire racism scandal: 6 ex-cricketers found guilty; face hefty fines

    Yorkshire county cricket club was in the spotlight last year with allegations of institutional racism against Azeem Rafiq. As many as six ex-cricketers, including England internationals, have been found guilty and face hefty fines.

    Yorkshire racism scandal: 6 ex-cricketers found guilty; face hefty fines-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 27, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    On Friday, six former Yorkshire cricketers found guilty of racial abuse at the club were fined a total of £22,000 by the Cricket Discipline Commission. But the punishments, which include suspensions if they return to cricket, are down from what the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had pushed for fines totalling £37,000 at a hearing on May 3.

    John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard and Richard Pyrah were all found guilty of breaching ECB Directive 3.3 following a CDC hearing in March. Gary Ballance did not contest the charge, while former England skipper Michael Vaughan, the only one of the group who participated, was cleared. All six have been reprimanded and asked to undertake an appropriate racism/discrimination education course at their own expense, particularly if they intend to return to cricket in any playing or coaching capacity.

    ALSO READ: Was Pujara a victim of racism in county cricket? Azeem Rafiq reveals while recalling horrific Yorkshire stint

    Former England batter Ballance faced an £8,000 fine and an eight-week ban, but his sanction has been reduced to £3,000 and a six-match ban. The 33-year-old retired from all cricket in April soon, after signing a two-year deal to play for Zimbabwe. Former Yorkshire captain and head coach Gale has been handed the biggest fine of £6,000 (down from the £7,500 the ECB asked for) and a four-week suspension from coaching.

    The governing body asked for an increased punishment due to Gale's previous behaviour, which includes a discriminatory remark towards Ashwell Prince during a Roses County Championship match in 2014 and an anti-Semitic tweet sent in 2010. Ex-England internationals Matthew Hoggard and Tim Bresnan (banned for three matches) have each been fined £4,000 (down from the £7,500 and £5,000 originally proposed).

    John Blain also sees his fine reduced from £5,000 to just £3,000, while Richard Pyrah has been slapped with a two-week suspension and a £2,500 penalty. All individuals have until June 9 to appeal the decisions. The charges were made after former Yorkshire all-rounder Azeem Rafiq provided evidence in his revelations before a parliamentary select committee in 2021. Yorkshire, who have admitted to four breaches of ECB Directive 3.3 and have not taken part in the CDC hearings, face a sanctioning hearing on June 27 -- the day before the second men's Ashes Test at Lord's.

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Hip Hop icon King to set the stage on fire at the grand closing ceremony-msw

    IPL 2023 Final: Hip Hop icon King to set the stage on fire at the grand closing ceremony

    IPL 2023 Playoff, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Shubman Gill, Mohit Sharma wreak havoc to help GT terminate MI; set up CSK Final date; netizens euphoric-ayh

    IPL 2023 Playoff: Gill, Mohit wreak havoc to help GT terminate MI; set up CSK Final date; netizens euphoric

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia: Why Ricky Ponting is rooting for Scott Boland if Josh Hazlewood is unfit?

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Why Ricky Ponting is rooting for Scott Boland if Josh Hazlewood is unfit?

    IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden reveals how 'magician' MS Dhoni turns someone else's 'trash into treasure'-ayh

    IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden reveals how 'magician' MS Dhoni turns someone else's 'trash into treasure'

    ipl 2023 Ahead of GT vs MI Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is the one snt

    Ahead of GT vs MI, Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan; forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is 'the one'

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka cabinet: 24 MLAs, including 1 woman, take oath as ministers; check details AJR

    Karnataka cabinet: 24 MLAs, including 1 woman, take oath as ministers; check details

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Risako Kawai supports protesting Indian grapplers-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Risako Kawai supports protesting Indian grapplers

    New Parliament building inauguration: 70 cops stationed at New Sansad, CCTV being monitored AJR

    New Parliament building inauguration: 70 cops stationed at New Sansad, CCTV being monitored

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'If Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh attends new Parliament inauguration, country gets message' - Vinesh Phogat-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'If Brij Bhushan attends new Parliament inauguration, country gets message' - Vinesh

    Salman Khan is not cold-shouldering Vicky Kaushal, despite his history with Katrina? (MSW)

    Salman Khan is not cold-shouldering Vicky Kaushal, despite his history with Katrina? Watch video

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon