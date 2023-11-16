'Whatttt! Are you real?' X user's epic post predicting 7 wickets for Shami in World Cup semi final goes viral

ODI World Cup 2023: A viral social media post on X platform predicted that cricketer Mohammad Shami would take seven wickets in the ICC ODI World Cup semi-final. The post, made by a user named Don Mateo on November 14, gained attention when Shami indeed achieved this feat during the India vs. New Zealand match

An epic post on social media platform X by a user, who predicted that pacer Mohammad Shami will pick seven wickets in the semi-final of the ICC ODI World Cup, has gone viral. The post by a user handle Don Mateo on November 14 at 1:14 pm said, "Saw a dream where Shami took 7 wickets in the semi-final". Mateo was flooded with responses after Shami did indeed pick up seven to decimate New Zealand in the semi-final.

"Whatttt... Unreal... no way... Are you real..." These are some of the responses that Mateo received at the end of the India Vs New Zealand semi-final match, which was played on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a commanding performance, the formidable Mohammed Shami spearheaded India's bowling attack, thwarting New Zealand's resilient response, anchored by Daryl Mitchell's impressive 134 – his second century against India in the tournament.

Shami's exceptional bowling figures of 7/57 marked him as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, accumulating 24 wickets from six games at a remarkable average of 9.13.

Facing the daunting task of chasing down 398, New Zealand made a strong start with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra aggressively attacking during the powerplay. However, Shami, coming in as the first change, made the crucial breakthroughs by dismissing both Conway and Ravindra for 13 runs each.

The rebuilding phase was led by Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell, reaching the 100-run mark for the Black Caps in the 17th over. Mitchell continued his quietly impressive tournament, securing a half-century, while nerves built up around the Wankhede.

Despite a scare when Williamson thought he was run out, he reached his half-century, and the duo built a partnership, adding 181 for the third wicket. However, Shami struck again, dismissing Williamson for 69 and later removing Tom Latham for a two-ball duck.

With the required scoring rate exceeding ten runs an over after Williamson's departure, Mitchell and Glenn Phillips needed an extraordinary display to deny India a spot in the final. Ravindra Jadeja's fielding brilliance, including three crucial catches, put India on the verge of victory.

Jadeja caught Phillips off Jasprit Bumrah and Mark Chapman off Kuldeep Yadav, leaving New Zealand six down and requiring a miracle. Any hope vanished when Jadeja completed a hat-trick of catches to dismiss Mitchell for 134, with Shami securing another five-for.

In a final flourish, Shami returned to claim two more wickets, solidifying his status as the tournament's leading wicket-taker and sealing India's victory in a ruthless manner.