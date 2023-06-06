Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: The Oval pitch will be bouncy, assures curator Lee Fortis to R Ashwin - WATCH

    India are contemplating whether to play both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja or a fourth pace-bowling option in the WTC Final against Australia at The Oval.

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: The Oval pitch will be bouncy, assures curator Lee Fortis to R Ashwin Watch snt
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 8:39 PM IST

    The World Test Championship final between India and Australia will take place on a bouncy pitch, according to Lee Fortis, the head curator at The Oval. The ground traditionally offers real bounce and is ideal for batting but there is considerable doubt over its conduct since the WTC final will be the first ever Test at The Oval in June.

    On the eve of the game, the pitch wore a green look but the grass could be trimmed going into day one. Australia would probably prefer the cloudy weather while India would prefer bright sunshine on all five days.

    Also read: WTC Final preview: India face tough Australia challenge in 'ultimate Test' as it aims to end ICC title drought

    "It will be a good Oval pitch. It will be bouncy that is one thing. It will be bouncy. Let us hope so (there is no rain). English summer for a change," Fortis told India spinner R Ashwin on the latter's Youtube channel.

    Ashwin is someone who has played County cricket at The Oval, the home of Surrey. 

    India has only won two of the 14 Tests they have played there, losing five and drawing seven.

    India are contemplating whether to play both Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja or a fourth pace-bowling option in the high-stake game.

    Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Team India under pressure to win an ICC Trophy? Rahul Dravid opens up

    India's skipper Rohit Sharma stated that his squad is not overly concerned with the game's unique scheduling before to the championship game.

    "We've been hearing, not much of cricket is played here in June. County season has been played here. We saw there was a game played a couple of weeks back here. It's not like it's the first game of the season happening on this ground.

    "We are quite aware of what the conditions are, what is going to happen in the next five days," said Rohit.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 8:39 PM IST
