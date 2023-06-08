Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Mhambrey defends move to not pick Ashwin; says decision was based on conditions

    The WTC Final between India and Australia commenced with a disappointing performance from the Indian bowlers. The decision to exclude Ravichandran Ashwin was defended by bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Mhambrey defends move to not pick Ashwin; says decision was based on conditions osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    The WTC Final between Indian and Australia began on Wednesday, and it was a forgettable day for the Indian bowlers. Defending the decision to exclude the top-ranked bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey stated that it was solely based on the prevailing conditions. The weather at The Oval has been cold and overcast for the past three days, but on day one, there was bright sunshine during the afternoon and evening sessions.

    Also Read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli lauds Steve Smith as best Test batter of this generation

    "It is always a very difficult decision to drop a champion bowler like him. Looking at the conditions in the morning we thought an additional seamer would be beneficial. It has also worked in the past for us. Seamers have done well out here for us. You can always look back and say that additional spinner would have been beneficial but we took the call looking at the conditions," said Mhambrey, after Australia reached 327 for three on day one after being put in to bat.

    "When team discussion happens, we talk about composition over a period of days. We trained here for three four days before the game and seeing the wicket, conversations happen with players. The players also understand that (the importance of team combination)," India's bowling coach added.

    Mhambrey also mentioned that India can surely bounce back in the game.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan unwilling to play in Ahmedabad unless they are in grand final - Report

    "The second new ball did a bit. The morning session will be important. The wicket played better than our expectations in the last two sessions today," he said.

    The right-arm pacer, Umesh Yadav bowled only 14 overs in the day but Mhambrey said he had no fitness issues. He also felt bowlers could have done better.

    "We could have been more disciplined. After 12-13 overs, we lacked discipline. I felt we conceded more runs that we would have preferred," he said adding that they could have employed the short ball tactics earlier than they did.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli lauds Steve Smith as best Test batter of this generation Cricket

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli lauds Steve Smith as best Test batter of this generation

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Travis Head's century propels Australia to a dominant position on Day 1 osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: From Ashwin's exclusion to Travis Head's century- key talking points from Day 1 at Oval

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan unwilling to play in Ahmedabad unless they are in grand final - Report osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan unwilling to play in Ahmedabad unless they are in grand final - Report

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS chatter in the stands: Will haste over leaving Ravichandran Ashwin out haunt India?

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS chatter in the stands: 'R-Ash' decision by Team India?

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Memes lauding 'Lord' Shardul Thakur explode on Twitter after crucial Warner wicket snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Memes lauding 'Lord' Shardul Thakur explode on Twitter after crucial Warner wicket

    Recent Stories

    iOS 17 developer beta version available Here is how you can download it on your Apple smartphone gcw

    iOS 17 developer beta version available: Here's how you can download it on your Apple smartphone

    Accessed: After fake certificate, proof of how former SFI leader Vidya got PhD admission in Kalady varsity anr

    Accessed: After fake certificate, proof of how former SFI leader Vidya got PhD admission in Kalady varsity

    Paranthas Weds Pancakes this is how Vicky Kaushal describes his marriage with Katrina Kaif RBA

    ‘Paranthas Weds Pancakes’- this is how Vicky Kaushal describes his marriage with Katrina Kaif

    ChatGPT owner Sam Altman in India, may meet PM Narendra Modi

    ChatGPT owner Sam Altman in India, may meet PM Narendra Modi

    Makeshift shelter, bhajans and more: How 232 Air India passengers survived 39 hours in Russia's Magadan -WATCH snt

    Makeshift shelter, bhajans and more: How 232 Air India passengers survived 39 hours in Russia's Magadan -WATCH

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon