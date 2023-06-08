Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli lauds Steve Smith as best Test batter of this generation

    On Day 1 of the WTC Final between India and Australia, Steve Smith scored 95 off 227 balls and built a strong partnership with centurion Travis Head at the Oval, taking the team to a total of 327/3 at the end of day's play.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Australian vice-captain Steve Smith has been deemed the best Test batsman of this generation by India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli due to his consistency and "unbelievable" run-scoring average.

    Smith, who scored 95 on Day 1 of the WTC Final between Australia and India, put up a strong partnership with centurion Travis Head at The Oval after losing the top order with only 76 runs on the board.

    Coming into this ultimate Test, Kohli expressed his admiration for Smith's adaptability and highlighted his outstanding record, boasting an average of 60 in approximately 85-90 Tests.

    Kohli commended Smith's ability to consistently make an impact and credited his skill and temperament. Smith, with 8792 runs from 96 Tests at an average of 59.80, enters the WTC final as a formidable force. Meanwhile, Kohli himself has amassed 8416 runs from 108 Tests at an average of 48.93.

    "According to me, Steve Smith is the best Test player of this generation. He has displayed that, his adaptability is absolutely brilliant. You take any cricketer of this generation," Kohli said before the first ball of the WTC Final was bowled.

    "Everybody knows his record, in 85-90 Tests, he has an average of 60 which is quite unbelievable. The consistency and impact with which he scores runs, I haven't seen any Test player doing that in last 10 years. It is credit to his skill and temperament," added Kohli.

    With the World Test Championship final underway, the 34-year-old Smith boasts an impressive record of 8792 runs from 96 Tests, maintaining an average of 59.80. Accompanied by 30 centuries and 37 half-centuries, Smith is approaching his 31st century and it will be interesting to see how far Australia can extend the lead on Day 2.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
