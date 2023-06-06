WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Captain Rohit Sharma raring to go; says 'want to win games, championships'

A day before the WTC Final between India and Australia, Rohit Sharma was asked about the legacy he would like to leave as captain.

India's inability to win the ICC title in the past decade, despite numerous opportunities, has been a recurring topic of discussion leading up to the World Test Championship final against Australia, commencing at The Oval on Wednesday.

Following Virat Kohli's decision to step down as captain across all formats after the Test series defeat in South Africa in early 2022, Rohit Sharma took over the role and has been doing fairly well as a captain.

With the crucial final just a day away, the Indian skipper was questioned about the legacy he aspires to establish as captain.

"Whether it's me or someone else, even the guys before, their role was to take Indian cricket forward and win as many games, as many championships as possible. For me also, it will be the same. I want to win games, I want to win championships. That is what you play for," Rohit Sharma said during the pre-match press conference.

"And yeah, it will be nice to win some titles, win some extraordinary series. But yeah, like having said that, I genuinely feel that we don't want to put too much pressure on ourselves by overthinking about these kind of stuff," he added.

"As a captain, like I said, every captain wants to win championships, So I'll be no different. I also want to win championship. And that's what the sport is all about, winning championship. So for me, it will be nice if I can win one or two championships, as in when I decide to move on from this job," Rohit stated.

On a Gloomy London morning, Rohit was among the four squad members who turned up for optional practice. R Ashwin, Umesh and K S Bharat were the others who showed along with the skipper.