    WTC Final: 'Sara Bhabhi' jokes explode as Shubhman Gill's latest post with Ishan Kishan leaves fans in splits

    Amidst Shubman Gill's preparation for the WTC final against Australia at the Oval, his recent Instagram post has become the subject of Trolling

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Sara Bhabhi' jokes explode as Shubhman Gill's latest post with Ishan Kishan leaves fans in splits osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    The year has proven to be incredibly successful for Shubman Gill, as he consistently achieves remarkable results.

    In the span of 18 international matches played for India this year, Gill has showcased his exceptional batting skills by scoring five centuries in different formats.

    Among these achievements are an extraordinary double-century in ODIs, a remarkable century in T20Is that silenced any doubts about his T20 batting abilities, and a century in the Border-Gavaskar series.

    Also Read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Got lot of insights from MS Dhoni on wicket-keeping, reveals KS Bharat

    Gill's remarkable performance continued in the IPL 2023, where he emerged as the top run-scorer and came remarkably close to breaking Virat Kohli's iconic 2016 record, securing four stunning centuries.

    As the 23-year-old prepares for the WTC final against Australia at The Oval, one of his posts on social media is getting trolled. 

    India will have a huge task ahead of them tomorrow as the highly anticipated Final of the WTC 2023 will take place at the Oval. 

    The young prodigy has showcased immense talent in the last few months and will be the key player in the final against Australia on the 7th of June 2023, Gill will go up against a lethal Australian bowling attack and it will be a real test of his character. 

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
