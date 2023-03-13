Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur all praise for Nat Sciver-Brunt as MI thumps UPW by 8 wickets to stay atop

    WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians continued its winning run, pounding up Warriorz by eight wickets on Sunday, nearly knocking on the doors of a semi-final berth. Meanwhile, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was all praise for Nat Sciver-Brunt's performance.

    WPL 2023, UP Warrioirz vs Mumbai Indians
    There appears to be no stopping for Mumbai Indians (MI) as the side continued its winning run in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL). On Sunday, playing at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, MI dominated UP Warriorz (UPW) by eight wickets, thus staying unbeaten in the event so far and extending its lead at the top of the table.

    In the meantime, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur showered acclaim for Nat Sciver-Brunt, whose sublime batting skills helped the side win the encounter while chasing a par target of 160. "Thanks to Nat, she played well. I got time to settle in. We calculated [the scoring rate] very well. That time [UPW bowlers] Sophie [Ecclestone] and [Shabnim] Ismail were bowling well, so we were calculating that there were other bowlers we could attack. Very happy with the performance. I can't be thankful enough for the way we are playing, and we are gelling together. It is the best tournament so far," she expressed.

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023: 'Still to get over it' - Lanning awestruck by Shafali's power-hitting as DC hammers GG by 10 wickets

    "The way they [Healy and McGrath] batted, we were tense. But, I knew that if we can take one or two wickets, we could stop them because we knew [Grace] Harris was not playing, and they didn't have anyone who could hit hard," added Harmanpreet.

    On the other hand, Sciver-Brunt opened up on her partnership with Harmnapreet and noted, "It feels brilliant. The team's really on a high. I thought I should be hitting more boundaries, and she just hit four boundaries in an over. That just put a nail in the chase."

