    WPL 2023: Jhulan Goswami appointed team mentor of Mumbai Indians women's team; Charlotte Edwards head coach

    Recently retired India legend Jhulan Goswami has been entrusted with the dual role of team mentor and bowling coach by Mumbai Indians for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season.

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians have given recently retired India legend Jhulan Goswami the dual responsibility of team mentor and bowling coach for the forthcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season.

    Charlotte Edwards, a former captain of the England women's team and the second-highest run-getter in women's ODIs and Tests, has been named the franchise's head coach for the opening game in March.

    The batting coach will be former India all-rounder Devieka Palshikaar, and the team manager will be Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya.

    Jhulan, a Padma Shri recipient who retired after the England series last year, has taken more than 350 international wickets throughout a career spanning more than 20 years. She holds the distinction of getting the most wickets in the Women's ODI World Cup's history and is the highest wicket-taker in WODIs.

    In January 2016, Jhulan climbed to the top of the ICC Women's ODI bowling rankings, and now that she is retired, she is coaching the Bengal women's squad.

    Edwards also played cricket for two decades, and she guided the England team to ODI and T20 World Cup victories. The 43-year-old, who is an ICC "Hall of Famer," has been coaching teams in England and Australia since his retirement.

    Devieka, a former right-handed batter and leg-spinner, was the assistant coach of India between 2014 and 2016. She was also associated with the Bangladesh team as an assistant coach, winning the 2018 Asian Cup with them. 

    Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL side, recently bought the Mumbai franchise in the WPL for Rs 912.99 crore.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
