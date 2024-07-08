'Would be honoured to host Indian team': Maldives tourism body invites T20 WC champions to island nation

The newly crowned T20 world champion Indian cricket team has received an invitation to celebrate their victory in the Maldives, extended by the country's tourism association and marketing and public relations corporation.

The newly crowned T20 world champion Indian cricket team has received an invitation to celebrate their victory in the Maldives, extended by the country's tourism association and marketing and public relations corporation. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team clinched the trophy in Barbados, defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.

"Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) in collaboration with the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) have jointly extended a special and open invitation to the Indian National Cricket Team," the two bodies said in a joint statement.

Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and Managing Director of MMPRC, and Ahmed Nazeer, Secretary General of MATI, expressed their anticipation of hosting the team, which returned to India last Thursday. The players were greeted by enthusiastic fans in Delhi and Mumbai, where a victory parade drew hundreds of thousands of supporters.

"We would be honoured to host you and ensure that your stay is filled with memorable moments, relaxation, and bespoke experiences," Shiuree and Nazeer said in in the joint statement.

They emphasized that the invitation underscores the deep and enduring cultural and sporting bonds between the Maldives and India.

"It would be an immense honour for the Maldives to welcome the Indian Cricket Team and share in the joy of their triumph," Shiuree further said.

"We eagerly await the opportunity to host them, offering the perfect setting for them to create lasting memories of their victory celebration," he added.

The team is presently on a break before their upcoming international series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27th. This series includes three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and an equal number of T20 Internationals, totaling six matches.

