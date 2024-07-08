Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Would be honoured to host Indian team': Maldives tourism body invites T20 WC champions to island nation

    The newly crowned T20 world champion Indian cricket team has received an invitation to celebrate their victory in the Maldives, extended by the country's tourism association and marketing and public relations corporation.

    Would be honoured to host Indian team Maldives tourism body invites T20 WC champions to island nation snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    The newly crowned T20 world champion Indian cricket team has received an invitation to celebrate their victory in the Maldives, extended by the country's tourism association and marketing and public relations corporation. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team clinched the trophy in Barbados, defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.

    "Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) in collaboration with the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) have jointly extended a special and open invitation to the Indian National Cricket Team," the two bodies said in a joint statement.

    Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and Managing Director of MMPRC, and Ahmed Nazeer, Secretary General of MATI, expressed their anticipation of hosting the team, which returned to India last Thursday. The players were greeted by enthusiastic fans in Delhi and Mumbai, where a victory parade drew hundreds of thousands of supporters.

    "We would be honoured to host you and ensure that your stay is filled with memorable moments, relaxation, and bespoke experiences," Shiuree and Nazeer said in in the joint statement.

    They emphasized that the invitation underscores the deep and enduring cultural and sporting bonds between the Maldives and India.

    "It would be an immense honour for the Maldives to welcome the Indian Cricket Team and share in the joy of their triumph," Shiuree further said.

    "We eagerly await the opportunity to host them, offering the perfect setting for them to create lasting memories of their victory celebration," he added.

    The team is presently on a break before their upcoming international series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27th. This series includes three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and an equal number of T20 Internationals, totaling six matches.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 4:55 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy to do it Sanath Jayasuriya to replace Chris Silverwood as head coach of Sri Lankan cricket team snt

    'Happy to do it': Sanath Jayasuriya appointed as Sri Lanka's interim coach ahead of series against India

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Centurion Abhishek Sharma reveals batting with Shubman Gill bat in pressure game (WATCH) snt

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Centurion Abhishek Sharma reveals batting with Shubman Gill bat in pressure game (WATCH)

    Wanted to see Virat Kohli more closely Fan who climbed tree during T20 WC victory parade speaks up (WATCH) snt

    'Wanted to see Virat Kohli more closely': Fan who climbed tree during T20 WC victory parade speaks up (WATCH)

    STAGGERING BMC collects over 11,500 kg waste from Marine Drive after India's T20 WC victory parade; see pics snt

    STAGGERING! BMC collects over 11,500 kg waste from Marine Drive after India's T20 WC victory parade; see pics

    When India celebrated T20 WC champions: Rohit Sharma reflects on 'mad' victory parade in Mumbai (WATCH) snt

    When India celebrated T20 WC champions: Rohit Sharma reflects on 'mad' victory parade in Mumbai (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    MS Dhoni followed THESE superstitions during World Cup 2011 RKK

    MS Dhoni followed THESE superstitions during World Cup 2011

    Badshah got THIS much to perform at Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony gcw

    Badshah got THIS much to perform at Anant-Radhika's sangeet ceremony

    Indian Army vehicle targeted in suspected terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua AJR

    Indian Army vehicle targeted in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua; gunbattle underway

    Kareena Kapoor beats Monday blues as she shares beach vacay pics in swimsuit and striped shirt RBA

    Kareena Kapoor beats Monday blues as she shares beach vacay pics in swimsuit and striped shirt

    Is Armaan Malik The RICHEST contestant? Know what he owns RBA

    Is Armaan Malik The RICHEST contestant? Know what he owns

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon