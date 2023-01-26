WPL 2023: 'This marks the start of an era' - Overseas cricketers excited as tournament takes shape

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the successful bidders for the five Women's Premier League (WPL) teams, overseas stars hailed the "landmark day", saying the development will impact female sports across the globe. The BCCI earned a joint bid of ₹4669.99 crore from the sale of the five clubs.

    Former England cricketer-turned-commentator Isa Guha wrote, "A landmark day for the women's game."

    "It sure is HISTORIC. The women's game breaking records already & they haven't even played a game yet. This is so exciting. Congratulations to @BCCI & all involved. Teams announced: Adani (Ahmedabad) Indiawin (Mumbai), RCB (Bangalore), JSW (Delhi), Capri Global (Lucknow) #WPL," former Australia cricket Lisa Sthalekar tweeted.

    Australia's pacer Megan Schutt said the development is excellent not only for women's cricket but female sports all across the globe. "Incredibly exciting, this marks the start of an era. Great for female cricketers but also great for female sport across the globe investment equals opportunity," Schutt said.

    New Zealand's Frances Mackay added, "Huge day for women's cricket. Look at those numbers! Can't wait for the Women's Premier League!"

    Australian bowling all-rounder Jessica Jonassen said, "Wow! What an incredible result for the women's game."

    England pacer Kate Cross didn't chop her words, calling out the ones "who have devalued women's [game] sport" in the past. "Today is the day where you get to put your middle finger up to all those people who have devalued women's sport..The @BCCI have recognised something special is happening and are going to give female cricketers the platform they deserve. Here comes the #WPL," Cross tweeted.

    IPL team owners Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) made successful bids of ₹912.99 crore, ₹901 crore and ₹810 crore, respectively, to enter the WPL. South African Marizanne Kapp, England's Danielle Wyatt and Australian Holly Ferling said the women's league would be "life-changing". "This is amazing! how exciting," Wyatt tweeted.

    "Today is the day that the landscape of women's cricket & women's sport has changed forever. Game-changing. Life changing. #WPL," Ferling wrote.

    "How exciting, big day for women's cricket," Kapp said.

    Former cricketer Mel Jones lost her words. "When you have no words but a million words at the same time," Jones tweeted.

    (With inputs from PTI)

