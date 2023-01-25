Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Premier League: BCCI fetches Rs 4669.99 crore for sale of five teams; owners of MI, DC & RCB win bids

    Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, as well as the Adani Group and Capri Global, have won bids to own the five Women's Premier League teams.

    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    In what has sparked massive excitement among cricket lovers, the BCCI on Wednesday earned a Rs 4669.99 crore windfall for the sale of five teams in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) with Adani Sportsline buying the most expensive franchise for Rs 1289 crore.

    The Ahmedabad franchise went to Adani while IPL team owners Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals successful bid Rs 912.99 crore, Rs 901 crore and Rs 810 crore respectively to enter the WPL.

    Capri Global Holdings got the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore.

    Earlier this month, the BCCI sold the media rights to Viacom18 for Rs 951 crore, getting a Rs 7.09 crore per match value for five years.

    "Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a tweet.

    "This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder," he added.

    "The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin...." Jay Shah noted.

    (With inputs from PTI) 

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
