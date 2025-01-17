Will Rohit Sharma play Ranji Trophy? Amid uncertainty, Indian skipper practices in open nets (WATCH)

Mumbai’s squad announcement for the second round of the Ranji Trophy is expected to take place on November 20 and the selectors are awaiting Rohit’s confirmation on his availability.

Amid the uncertainty over his participation in the upcoming second round of the Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai against the visiting Jammu and Kashmir, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was practicing in the open nets in one of the cricket grounds in Mumbai on Thursday, January 16.

Rohit Sharma’s form came under heavy scrutiny after his abysmal performance in India’s recently concluded disastrous Test tour of Australia. The 37-year-old failed to perform miserably, scoring just 31 runs at an average of just 6.2 in six innings. Due to poor form, Rohit decided to step down from the captaincy for the series decider in Sydney and India were led by Jasprit Bumrah. With the Sydney Test defeat, India lost the series 1-3 to Australia.

After Rohit Sharma opted out of the Sydney Test, there were speculations that the Indian captain would retire from the longest format of the game once the series concludes. However, the right-handed denied the rumours. During the BCCI review meeting, the board officials and selectors directed senior players to play Ranji Trophy. The board specifically told to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to regain their lost form by playing domestic cricket.

Despite BCCI’s directions, Rohit Sharma has not yet confirmed to Mumbai selectors on his participation in the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian cricket stalwart played practice matches with the Mumbai Ranji team at the Wankhede Stadium. Though there is still an uncertainty over Rohit’s availability for Ranji Trophy match, India captain was sweating out in the open nets.

In a video posted by Rohit Sharma on his Instagram handle, he can be seen playing a variety of shots, including pull shots, cut shots, and some drives. He also played big shots, indicating that he is working hard to get back to his form.

Mumbai’s squad announcement for the second round of the Ranji Trophy is expected to take place on November 20 and the selectors are awaiting Rohit’s confirmation on his availability. With major international fixtures ahead, including the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit’s form is crucial for Team India

Rohit Sharma was not picked in the India squad for the T20I series against England as he retired from the format at the international level after leading the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup triumph last year, ending 11-year drought for an ICC title. However, the attacking batter is set to be picked for the ODI leg of the white-ball series against England.

The three-match ODI series against England will begin after the T20I leg of the white-ball series, with the opening match scheduled to take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 6.

