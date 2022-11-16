Will Glenn Maxwell return to action before IPL 2023? RCB's Mike Hesson gives crucial update

Glenn Maxwell was ruled out of Australia's one day international series against England after suffering a broken leg in a freak accident that is expected to sideline him for up to 12 weeks.

Mike Hesson, the director of cricket for Royal Challengers Bangalore, revealed on Wednesday that he had learned that injured all-rounder Glenn Maxwell would return to action "well before" the 16th IPL.

The daring batsman, who also bowls useful off-breaks, broke his leg in a freak accident and was subsequently ruled out of Australia's one-day international series against England. He is anticipated to be out for up to 12 weeks.

The 34-year-old had surgery on his broken fibula on Sunday after getting hurt during a friend's 50th birthday celebration.

"There is a little concern with Glenn Maxwell, heading to the retention phase with a broken leg. We wish him a speedy recovery. We have information that he will be back well before the IPL (next year) and playing cricket. Having that three-dimensional player in our squad is pretty critical in terms of balancing that squad out," Hesson said in a video shared by RCB.

Maxwell has been an important part of the RCB team since he joined them before the IPL in 2021.

He was retained by the team for Rs 11 crore following his bat-related achievements in the 2021 season. Last season, Maxwell scored 301 runs for RCB in 13 games. The club is "comfortable" with its middle order, according to Hesson, who also praised veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik for his outstanding performance as the finisher last season.

"We are pretty comfortable with our top order with Faf, Virat and Finn Allen and Rajat Patidar. We see a really strong top order that we can manoeuvre around. DK, he was terrific for us last year in the finishing role and then obviously playing for India, forcing his case so well. We are really looking forward to having him. The finishing guy with the experience he brings is really valuable," Hesson added.

Prior to the mini-auction, RCB only released four players: Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, and Sherfane Rutherford. The Big Bash League, which runs from December 13 to February 4, may also be missed by Maxwell.

(With inputs from PTI)