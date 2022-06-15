Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour

    Rohit Sharma has been rested for the ongoing T20Is vs South Africa. However, he will be touring England and is warming up with some gully cricket.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

    Indian skipper cum opener Rohit Sharma is not featuring in the ongoing five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa. He has been rested following a hectic couple of months of outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he had led record five-timer former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). However, he will be touring England next month, where he will be captaining the side across formats. In the meantime, in a mini build-up to the tour, Rohit has decided to do some light practising by playing gully cricket before joining the official Team India camp for the trip.

    In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Rohit is seen playing gully cricket outside his Worli residence in Mumbai. He is seen batting as some local boys bowl at him, while upon receiving a short-pitched delivery, Rohit smashes it high in the air. As the boys attempt a catch, it happens to be long enough to go past the boundary for a six.

    India's commitment against South Africa ends on Sunday, while the hosts are trailing the series 1-2 after the third T20I win on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam. The tour of England begins on July 1 with the remaining Test from last year, to be played in Birmingham. Thus, India will likely have a few days' camps in India before flying to England and having further training sessions there. The squad for the tour is also due to be announced next week by the All-India Senior Selection Committee.

    Schedule for India's tour of England 2022
    5th Test: July 1-5 (Birmingham)
    1st T20I: July 7 (Southampton)
    2nd T20I: July 9 (Birmingham)
    3rd T20I: July 10 (Nottingham)
    1st ODI: July 12 (The Oval)
    2nd ODI: July 14 (Lord's)
    3rd ODI: July 17 (Manchester)

