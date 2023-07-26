WATCH: MS Dhoni's dedication toward fitness at 42 leaves internet in awe as post-workout video goes viral

Discover the age-defying prowess of former Indian skipper and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni at 42, as the internet goes gaga over his fitness in a post-gym video.

At the age of 42, MS Dhoni continues to shine brightly. Following Chennai Super Kings' triumphant fifth IPL title this year, Dhoni expressed that although it would be physically challenging, he intends to try and participate in one more season of the IPL, all because of the overwhelming love and support shown by the fans. His recent 42nd birthday celebration saw an outpouring of admiration from his followers on social media, elevating the fandom for the "captain cool." Numerous former and current cricketers also joined in, sharing their well-wishes for the legendary player.

A recent video of Dhoni walking after a gym session has taken the internet by storm, leaving people amazed at his fitness level at the age of 42.

Despite making his international debut in 2004 as a ferocious hitter of the cricket ball, Dhoni transformed over time into a calculated finisher, leading his team to victories with his strategic aggression and exceptional tactics.

Dhoni's prowess was most prominent in ODIs, where he played 350 matches, accumulating an impressive 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. With 10 centuries and 73 fifties, he proved to be a vital player for India, achieving a best score of 183 not out. As India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs, Dhoni stands alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the top spot with 18,426 runs. Moreover, being the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time, his achievement of crossing 10,000 runs at an average of over 50 while batting down the order is truly remarkable.

In the Indian Premier League, Dhoni continues to represent Chennai Super Kings, leading the team to their fifth title in the recently concluded edition. However, his future participation as a player in IPL 2024 hinges on his fitness level, a testament to his dedication and commitment to the sport.