Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy family time with daughter Vamika during UK getaway

Cricket power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with their adorable daughter Vamika, are making the most of their UK vacation post the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Following the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently taking a break in the United Kingdom. While India engages in a T20I series against Australia back home with a young squad, Kohli, who was outstanding in the World Cup, recently surfaced in London. In a viral video on social media, the couple was spotted at the Winter Wonderland in London, accompanied by their daughter Vamika. Kohli interacted with fans, while Anushka indulged in playful moments with Vamika.

@imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma spotted in Winter wonderland, Hyde park, London. pic.twitter.com/AdoeWgZgyk — Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai, Yaara main kya karoon? (@Taanispov) November 30, 2023

As the Indian cricket team transitions post the Cricket World Cup, a young leadership under Suryakumar Yadav is currently leading against Australia in a 5-match T20I series. With the South Africa tour on the horizon, there's no official confirmation on the participation of seniors like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Reports indicate that Kohli has opted out of the T20I and ODI series against South Africa starting December 10, planning to join the team solely for the Test series. Kohli's absence from T20 internationals has been a topic of discussion since the T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma's plans for the ODI series are yet to be confirmed, and it is likely he might skip the T20I series in South Africa.

The BCCI selection committee, led by former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar, is expected to announce the Indian team for all three formats soon. Kohli and Rohit are anticipated to rejoin the team for the Test series commencing on Boxing Day at Centurion.

