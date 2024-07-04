Team India's T20 WC victory parade: Free entry for fans at Wankhede Stadium felicitation, says MCA (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday announced extensive preparations to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, with free entry for fans at the Wankhede Stadium.

    The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday announced extensive preparations to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, with free entry for fans at the Wankhede Stadium. Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the MCA is set to host an open bus victory parade followed by a grand felicitation ceremony.

    Ajinkya Naik, Secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association, expressed his excitement about the event. "MCA has made preparations for the public. Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and BCCI, we are going to give free entry to the public on first come first preference. We had a meeting with Mumbai Police yesterday. MCA has kept the maximum police force. It is a proud moment for MCA and the country and we are very excited to welcome the Indian team today."

    Meanwhile, Satyanarayan Choudhary, Joint CP Law and Order, Mumbai Police, spoke at length about the security arrangements made for the grand ceremony. "Indian Cricket Team is coming to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium today evening. We have made elaborate security arrangements for the same. We have had discussions with MCCA, MCA and BCCI to make certain arrangements for checking and frisking of the public. For traffic, we have made diversions for which a notification has already been given," he told ANI.

    The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, landed in Delhi on Thursday morning aboard a specially-arranged charter flight, five days after clinching the T20 World Cup 2024 title. The team’s return was delayed due to a category 4 hurricane that had stranded them in Barbados.

    Hundreds of enthusiastic fans, holding placards and waving the national flag, braved a steady drizzle to line up outside Indira Gandhi International Airport to greet the victorious players. The squad secured India’s second T20 world title and fourth overall World Cup by defeating South Africa in a thrilling seven-run win in the final.

    The Air India special charter flight, AIC24WC (Air India Champions 24 World Cup), departed from Bridgetown, Barbados at 4:50 am local time on Wednesday and arrived in Delhi at 6 am (IST) on Thursday after a 16-hour non-stop journey. The flight carried the Indian squad, support staff, players' families, board officials, and members of the traveling media contingent.

    The team is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence before flying to Mumbai for the celebration. The open bus victory parade will culminate in a grand felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, where fans will have free entry to join the celebrations.

    This event marks the end of an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy for India, making the victory all the more significant for the players and their supporters. The MCA, along with the BCCI and Mumbai Police, is working to ensure that fans can share in this historic moment and celebrate the team's remarkable achievement.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
