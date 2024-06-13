Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh not recognised in New York, Indian fans come to the rescue on social media

    During his visit to New York for the 2024 T20 World Cup, legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was not recognized by local vlogger Yi Wang, sparking a flurry of activity on Instagram as Indian fans filled the comments with admiration and information about the celebrated all-rounder.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    New York-based vlogger Yi Wang did not recognize the legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, but Indian fans on Instagram quickly filled him in. Yuvraj Singh, celebrated by 1.4 billion Indians for his pivotal role in India’s recent World Cup victories, was in New York for the 2024 T20 World Cup. In a viral video on his account 'nyc_food_and_drinks', Wang asked his followers to identify the cricketer, prompting a flood of responses.

    One user compared Yuvraj to "the Michael Jordan of cricket," while another joked about his famous six sixes off Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup, saying, "the guy who made Stuart Broad, Stuart Little." The comments also highlighted Yuvraj's heroic recovery from cancer. Some users playfully suggested incorrect names like "MS Dhoni" and "Narendra Modi."

    The overwhelming love for Yuvraj stood out, with the video receiving over 10,000 comments and more than 2 million likes. Yuvraj, the Player of the Tournament in India’s 2011 Cricket World Cup win, remains a national icon seven years after his last international game.

    Yuvraj is in New York ahead of India's crucial 2024 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, June 9. India heads into the game with momentum from a commanding victory over Ireland, while Pakistan seeks redemption after a surprising loss to the USA in their opener. Wins against India in World Cups have been rare for Pakistan, making this an opportune moment to secure one.

    Here are some of the Twitter reactions by Yuvi fans, showering love towards him: 

