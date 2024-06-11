Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: "Not a good call": Bangladesh star criticises ICC umpiring after loss to South Africa

    In a historic T20 World Cup match, South Africa defended the lowest total in tournament history, but the game was marred by controversy. Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy criticised the umpiring standards and a crucial LBW decision that he believes cost them the match. 

    T20 World Cup 2024: "Not a good call": Bangladesh star criticises ICC umpiring after loss to South Africa
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    In a historic match, South Africa successfully defended the lowest total in ICC Men's T20 World Cup history, scoring 113/6 to nearly secure their spot in the Super 8 stage. However, the match drew attention for a controversial umpiring decision.

    Bangladesh's young batter Towhid Hridoy criticised the on-field umpire's decision to adjudge veteran batter Mahmudullah Riyad LBW. The decision, later overturned upon review, was seen by Hridoy as a crucial mistake that cost Bangladesh the match. They fell just short, ending at 109/7 while chasing a target of 114 against South Africa. A contentious ICC rule led to the loss of four leg-bye runs when Mahmudullah was initially given out LBW by umpire Sam Nogajski off an Ottneil Baartman delivery.

    Although the ball had crossed the boundary ropes, it was deemed dead once Mahmudullah opted for DRS and the decision was overturned. According to ICC rules, no extra runs (leg-byes or byes) are awarded if an on-field umpire's LBW decision is overturned by the third umpire. However, if the on-field umpire's not out decision stands after a review, leg-bye runs can be awarded.

    "To be honest, that wasn't a good call. It was a tight match, and those four runs would have changed the match scenario," Hridoy said. "So, I don't have anything to say about it."

    When asked about his views on the rule itself, the 23-year-old Hridoy chose to sidestep the question, stating, "The rule, what the ICC has done, is not in my hands, but at that time, those four runs were very important for us. The umpire can give a call. They are also human beings and could have made a mistake."

    He further noted, "We had two or three more wides which were not given. In a low-scoring match like this, one or two runs are a big factor. So, I think those four runs or two wide runs were close calls. Even my dismissal was the umpire's call. There is room for improvement in these areas, but we have nothing to do with the rules that the ICC made."

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 5:32 PM IST
