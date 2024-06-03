Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann sets new T20I record against Oman

    Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann set a new record by taking two wickets off the first two balls in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Oman at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. His remarkable performance helped Namibia restrict Oman to 109 runs, setting the stage for a strong campaign.

    T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann sets new T20I record against Oman osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 7:49 AM IST

    Namibia is taking on Oman in the first match of Group B in the T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann has created a historic record in T20I cricket after his skipper Gerhard Erasmus asked Oman to bat first.

    Playing in their third consecutive T20 World Cup, Namibia opened their campaign against Oman on June 3 in the first Group B encounter at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl first, setting the stage for Trumpelmann's remarkable achievement.

    Ruben Trumpelmann etched his name into the history books by becoming the first player in T20I cricket history to take two wickets off the first two balls of a match. This unprecedented feat came when he dismissed Oman openers Kashyap Prajapati and skipper Aqib Ilyas for golden ducks in the first over.

    Coming from over the wicket, the left-arm pacer swung the ball beautifully. His first delivery was a fuller inswinger that trapped Prajapati plumb in front. On the very next ball, Trumpelmann produced another inswinging yorker that smashed into Ilyas' boot, sending the Oman captain back to the pavilion without scoring.

    Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus, upon winning the toss, chose to bowl first citing the conditions. "We gonna have a bowl, looks a good wicket and there's some rain around later maybe. We gotta go out there and show what we are about. We need to execute our skills in the middle," he said at the toss. Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas added, "It's good to bat on a fresh wicket and the ball will come on nicely in the night. Really good to play, lots of plans but this is the time to execute it. Everyone is fit."

    Oman was eventually bowled out for 109 runs in 19.4 overs, with Namibia's bowlers delivering a brilliant performance. Trumpelmann led the charge, finishing with figures that highlighted his dominance from the start. In addition to his two wickets in the first over, he claimed a third wicket in the third over, dismissing Naseem Khushi for 6 off 6 balls.

    Trumpelmann's exceptional start set the tone for Namibia, and his early breakthroughs proved pivotal in restricting Oman to a modest total. His ability to swing the ball both ways and attack the stumps made life difficult for the Omani batsmen, who struggled to find their footing after the early blows.

    This outstanding performance not only gave Namibia a strong start in the T20 World Cup 2024 but also highlighted Trumpelmann's potential as a game-changing bowler in the shortest format of the game. His historic feat will be remembered as one of the standout moments of the tournament.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia keep their cool to secure Super Over win over Oman; fans relish cliffhanger osf

    T20 WC 2024: David Wiese powers Namibia to a thrilling Super Over win against Oman; fans relish cliffhanger

    MLC 2024: Australia's captain Pat Cummins set to play for San Francisco Unicorns osf

    MLC 2024: Australia's captain Pat Cummins set to play for San Francisco Unicorns

    T20 World Cup 2024: Video of robust security, incuding cops on horses, for Virat Kohli in USA surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    T20 World Cup 2024: Video of robust security, incuding cops on horses, for Virat Kohli in USA surfaces (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli gorges on food in dugout amidst 'Kohli, Kohli' chants; videos go viral (WATCH) vkp

    T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli gorges on food in dugout amidst 'Kohli, Kohli' chants; videos go viral (WATCH)

    BREAKING Dinesh Karthik officially announces retirement, says I put my playing days behind me snt

    Dinesh Karthik officially announces retirement from all forms of cricket, thanks fans in heartfelt post

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding tour expected to boost demand for lavish cruise celebrations snt

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding tour expected to boost demand for lavish cruise celebrations

    7 reasons litchi can be your summer weight loss fruit RKK

    7 reasons litchi can be your summer weight loss fruit

    encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama on June 3 2024 anr

    Two terrorists suspected to be trapped as encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

    Karnataka: Maulvi arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl who came to read Quran in Chitradurga mosque vkp

    Karnataka: Maulvi arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl who came to read Quran in Chitradurga mosque

    Sarees to Lehengas, 6 best outfits from Radhika Merchant's closet RKK

    Sarees to Lehengas, 6 best outfits from Radhika Merchant's closet

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon