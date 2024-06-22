T20 World Cup 2024: Kyle Mayers approved as replacement for Brandon King in WI squad

Left-handed batter Kyle Mayers has been officially approved as the replacement for the injured Brandon King in the West Indies 2024 T20 World Cup squad, following King's side strain injury during a match against England.

Left-handed batter Kyle Mayers has been officially approved as the replacement for the injured Brandon King in the West Indies 2024 T20 World Cup squad, the ICC confirmed in a statement released on Friday, June 21.

Mayers, who has featured in 37 T20Is for the West Indies, was named as King's replacement after the latter was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a side strain. King sustained the injury while batting against England on Wednesday, June 19, and was forced to retire hurt after scoring 23 runs. The West Indies suffered an 8-wicket defeat in that match.

Mayers is set to join the squad on Saturday, just ahead of the hosts' crucial final Super 8s encounter against South Africa on June 23.

The West Indies' next Super 8s fixture is against co-hosts USA, scheduled for Friday, June 21.

Mayers' inclusion provides a fresh dimension to the West Indies squad as they aim to bounce back strongly in the latter stages of the tournament. His experience in T20 cricket and recent form will be pivotal as the team looks to make an impact in the remaining matches of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Marco Jansen's heroics take South Africa to a thrilling 7-run victory against England

Latest Videos