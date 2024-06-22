Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: Kyle Mayers approved as replacement for Brandon King in WI squad

    Left-handed batter Kyle Mayers has been officially approved as the replacement for the injured Brandon King in the West Indies 2024 T20 World Cup squad, following King's side strain injury during a match against England.

    T20 World Cup 2024: Kyle Mayers approved as replacement for Brandon King in WI squad osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 5:00 AM IST

    Left-handed batter Kyle Mayers has been officially approved as the replacement for the injured Brandon King in the West Indies 2024 T20 World Cup squad, the ICC confirmed in a statement released on Friday, June 21.

    Mayers, who has featured in 37 T20Is for the West Indies, was named as King's replacement after the latter was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a side strain. King sustained the injury while batting against England on Wednesday, June 19, and was forced to retire hurt after scoring 23 runs. The West Indies suffered an 8-wicket defeat in that match.

    Mayers is set to join the squad on Saturday, just ahead of the hosts' crucial final Super 8s encounter against South Africa on June 23.

    The West Indies' next Super 8s fixture is against co-hosts USA, scheduled for Friday, June 21.

    Mayers' inclusion provides a fresh dimension to the West Indies squad as they aim to bounce back strongly in the latter stages of the tournament. His experience in T20 cricket and recent form will be pivotal as the team looks to make an impact in the remaining matches of the T20 World Cup 2024.

    Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Marco Jansen's heroics take South Africa to a thrilling 7-run victory against England

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2024, 5:20 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 World Cup 2024: Marco Jansen's heroics take South Africa to a thrilling 7-run victory against England osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Marco Jansen's heroics take South Africa to a thrilling 7-run victory against England

    T20 World Cup 2024: Reeza Hendricks takes a stunning catch to end Phil Salt's innings (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Reeza Hendricks takes a stunning catch to end Phil Salt's innings (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024, Eng vs SA: Controversy erupts as Mark Wood's catch get denied by third umpire (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024, Eng vs SA: Controversy erupts as Mark Wood's catch get denied by third umpire (WATCH)

    Euro 2024: Huge blow for Scotland as Kieran Tierney ruled out due to hamstring injury, fans disheartened osf

    Euro 2024: Huge blow for Scotland as Kieran Tierney ruled out due to hamstring injury, fans disheartened

    Babar Azam to take legal action against match-fixing accusations by journalist Mubasher Lucman: Report osf

    Babar Azam to take legal action against match-fixing accusations by journalist Mubasher Lucman: Report

    Recent Stories

    football Euro 2024: Controversial VAR call denies Netherlands vital win against France, ends in goalless draw snt

    Euro 2024: Controversial VAR call denies Netherlands vital win against France, ends in goalless draw

    Caught on camera: Shooting at Arkansas grocery stores kills 2, injures 8; shooter wounded (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Shooting at Arkansas grocery stores kills 2, injures 8; shooter wounded (WATCH)

    Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: 7 best movies of the south superstar ATG

    Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: 7 best movies of the south superstar

    Euro 2024: Arnautovic leads Austria to famous victory over Poland osf

    Euro 2024: Arnautovic leads Austria to famous victory over Poland

    T20 World Cup 2024: Marco Jansen's heroics take South Africa to a thrilling 7-run victory against England osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Marco Jansen's heroics take South Africa to a thrilling 7-run victory against England

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon