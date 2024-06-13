T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches 25-run win over Netherlands, Edges closer to Super 8s qualification

In a thrilling Group D clash, Bangladesh secured a crucial win over the Netherlands by 25 runs, edging closer to the Super 8s. Despite a competitive performance from the Dutch, Bangladesh's solid all-around play sealed their victory.

Bangladesh emerged victorious in this Group D clash, edging closer to the Super 8s with a crucial win over the Netherlands by 25 runs. The Dutch were competitive for much of the match but faltered in the final five overs with both bat and ball.

Chasing a target of 160, the Netherlands had a steady start. Michael Levitt and Max O’Dowd put up 22 for the first wicket before Levitt fell for 18. Tanzim Hasan Sakib then dismissed O’Dowd (12) in the last over of the powerplay, leaving the scoreboard at 36/2 after six overs. Vikramjit Singh attacked the spinners with a quickfire 26 off 16 balls before being stumped in the 10th over. Skipper Scott Edwards and Sybrand Engelbrecht then played positively, forming a 42-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The turning point came in the 15th over when Rishad Hossain dismissed Engelbrecht (33) and Bas de Leede (0). Edwards (25) was out in the 17th over, and the lower-order batters failed to contribute significantly, ending their innings at 134/8. All six Bangladeshi bowlers, except Shakib Al Hasan, took wickets, with Rishad Hossain claiming three.

Earlier, Bangladesh, after being asked to bat first, had a shaky start. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (1) and Litton Das (1) fell cheaply to Aryan Dutt inside the powerplay. Tanzid Hasan played some elegant strokes and, with support from Shakib Al Hasan, added 48 runs before Tanzid (35) was dismissed in the ninth over. Towhid Hridoy (9) had a short stay at the crease.

Shakib Al Hasan anchored the innings from one end, with Mahmudullah Riyad (25) hitting some big shots before being caught in the deep. Shakib reached his fifty and, along with Jaker Ali (14*), provided a strong finish for the Bangla Tigers. Shakib remained unbeaten on 64 off 46 balls, helping Bangladesh post a total of 159/5. Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren each took two wickets for the Netherlands, but their batters could not chase down the target, falling short by 25 runs.

Latest Videos