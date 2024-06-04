T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan crush Uganda by 125 runs in their debut World Cup match

Afghanistan secured a resounding 125-run victory over T20 World Cup debutants Uganda at Guyana, powered by a superb opening partnership and Fazalhaq Farooqi's career-best T20I bowling performance.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Afghan openers forged a formidable 154-run partnership, propelling the team to 183/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 76 and Ibrahim Zadran 70 before the middle order faltered.

Uganda struggled early, losing half their side within the powerplay, with Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman taking early wickets. Only Robinson Obuya (14 off 25) and Riazat Ali Shah (11 off 34) managed double-figure scores.

Fazalhaq Farooqi shone with career-best T20I figures of 5/9. Naveen-ul-Haq (2/4), Rashid Khan (2/12), and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/16) claimed the remaining wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai bowled a couple of economical overs, conceding just 7 runs without taking a wicket.

