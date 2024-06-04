Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan crush Uganda by 125 runs in their debut World Cup match

    Afghanistan secured a resounding 125-run victory over T20 World Cup debutants Uganda at Guyana, powered by a superb opening partnership and Fazalhaq Farooqi's career-best T20I bowling performance.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    Afghanistan achieves their third-largest victory in T20 World Cup history with a commanding 125-run win over T20 World Cup debutants Uganda at Guyana.

    Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Afghan openers forged a formidable 154-run partnership, propelling the team to 183/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 76 and Ibrahim Zadran 70 before the middle order faltered.

    Uganda struggled early, losing half their side within the powerplay, with Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman taking early wickets. Only Robinson Obuya (14 off 25) and Riazat Ali Shah (11 off 34) managed double-figure scores.

    Fazalhaq Farooqi shone with career-best T20I figures of 5/9. Naveen-ul-Haq (2/4), Rashid Khan (2/12), and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/16) claimed the remaining wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai bowled a couple of economical overs, conceding just 7 runs without taking a wicket.

    Also Read: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa defeat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in Group D opener

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
