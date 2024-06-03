Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa defeat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in Group D opener

    The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D kicked off with a thrilling match as South Africa secured a convincing 6-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at Nassau County Ground in New York. South Africa's bowlers dominated, restricting Sri Lanka to 77 runs, while their chase faced early setbacks before ultimately achieving the target.

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa defeat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in Group D opener osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 11:15 PM IST

    Group D kicks off in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with South Africa securing a 6-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at Nassau County Ground in New York.

    Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka's decision backfired as the Proteas' bowling attack dismantled their lineup, bundling them out for just 77. Anrich Nortje (4/7), Kagiso Rabada (2/21), Keshav Maharaj (2/22), Ottneil Baartman (1/9), and Marco Jansen (0/15) starred with the ball.

    The Proteas' chase on a challenging batting pitch didn't start well. Reeza Hendricks fell in the 2nd over, followed by skipper Aiden Markram, as Nuwan Thushara and Dasun Shanaka struck within the powerplay, leaving the score at 27/2.

    Tristan Stubbs faced 28 deliveries, scoring only 13, and was dismissed by Hasaranga, who also accounted for Quinton de Kock (20 off 27 balls). Heinrich Klaasen continued his good form, hitting a four and a six apiece in his unbeaten 19 off 22 balls, guiding South Africa to victory in the 17th over.

    Dasun Shanaka was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, conceding just 6 runs and taking a wicket in his 3 overs, including a maiden. Hasaranga picked up 2 wickets for 22 runs, while Thushara provided an early breakthrough in the powerplay. Matheesha Pathirana showed promise, consistently bowling yorkers above 150kph, ending with figures of 0/12 in 3 overs.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
