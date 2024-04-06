'T20 WC training or...': Pakistan team's military drills under close eye of armed army men draws ire (WATCH)

As the cricket world gears up for the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan team has found itself in the spotlight for its bizarre approach to preparation.

As the cricket world gears up for the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan team has found itself in the spotlight for its bizarre approach to preparation. In a bid to ensure peak fitness and mental resilience, the players are undergoing military training under the supervision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Also read: Mayank Yadav will get India call 'soon' and break Shoaib Akhtar's Fastest Ball record, predicts numerologist

A viral video circulating on social media depicts the players engaging in rigorous military drills, including trekking through mountainous terrain carrying large stones. While the intention behind this unconventional training regimen is to enhance physical strength and endurance, it has also sparked debate and ridicule among netizens as viral video features members of the Pakistan army keeping a close eye on the players with a gun in their hands.

The sight of cricketers, typically associated with batting, bowling, and fielding, undertaking soldier-like training has left many questioning its relevance to cricket. Critics argue that such training methods may not directly translate to improved performance on the cricket field and could even risk injury to players.

"The weirdest thing is an army jawan with his gun in ready position keep an eye on the players and walking with them! As if they're prisoners," wrote a user on X.

Another netizen added, "They look to be preparing for a different kind of mission."

A third user said, "They look to be preparing for a different kind of mission."

"This is not athletic training. This is maksad training," stated a fourth user.

A Pakistani fan stated, "Why such humiliation of our cricketers. Will this improve their skills? I feel sorry for them."

Another added, "What was the purpose of this camp? Did the Army feel they lacked discipline?"

This isn't the first time the Pakistan cricket team has undergone military-style training. Previous videos have shown players climbing ropes and engaging in other challenging exercises. However, the current training program seems to have intensified, raising eyebrows and inviting skepticism from both fans and experts alike.

Despite the controversy surrounding their training methods, the Pakistan cricket team remains focused on the ultimate goal: success in the T20 World Cup. Led by newly-reinstated white-ball skipper, Babar Azam, the team is determined to make a mark in the tournament.

The upcoming T20 World Cup holds particular significance for Pakistan as they are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India. The clash between the two cricketing giants is always highly anticipated and adds an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.

During Babar's tenure as captain, Pakistan reached the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The upcoming edition of the tournament is scheduled to commence on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

Also read: 'Am I ready for call-up?': England cricket respond to UK PM Rishi Sunak after session with Anderson (WATCH)