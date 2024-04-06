Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Am I ready for call-up?': England cricket respond to UK PM Rishi Sunak after session with Anderson (WATCH)

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently made headlines as he joined the England cricket team for a practice session, showcasing his passion for the sport.

    Am I ready for call-up UK PM Rishi Sunak bats against England legend James Anderson; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently made headlines as he joined the England cricket team for a practice session, showcasing his passion for the sport. In a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Sunak can be seen engaging in conversation with the legendary England pacer, James Anderson.

    Known for his love of cricket, Sunak didn't shy away from displaying his batting skills. He eagerly faced Anderson, who recently achieved the remarkable milestone of 700 Test wickets. Sunak, with a hint of humor, confessed to practicing beforehand and jokingly requested Anderson to take it easy on him. Anderson's response? A simple, "We'll see."

    During the session, Sunak demonstrated an impressive technique, confidently facing Anderson's deliveries and even blocking them with finesse. His performance garnered attention from spectators, including young academy players, who were clearly impressed by the Prime Minister's prowess on the cricket field.

    Clearly relishing the training session, Sunak exclaimed, "Looks like I'll be hanging around here for the rest of the day. Just let the office know I'll be back later." He took the opportunity to snap some pictures and graciously signed autographs for attendees at the venue.

    Sharing the video on X, Sunak playfully questioned the England cricket team in the caption, "Am I ready for the call-up?" Their response was lighthearted yet encouraging, "Not bad, perhaps a few more net sessions first."

    Following the announcement by the UK Prime Minister, a 35 million-pound initiative has been unveiled for the construction of 16 all-weather domes in cities slated to host T20 World Cup matches in both 2026 and 2030. Sunak emphasized that these domes will serve to bolster year-round cricket engagement at the grassroots level.

    “I love cricket, that's no secret. So I'm pleased that today we can support even more young people to get into the game. We're investing £35 million in grassroots cricket to help over 900,000 young people into playing cricket,” he announced on X, on Friday.

    The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup is set to be hosted by England and Wales. Following this, in 2030, England, along with Scotland and Ireland, will jointly host the men's edition of the tournament.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: Controversy erupts as Cummins withdraws run-out appeal against Jadeja (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: Controversy erupts as Cummins withdraws run-out appeal against Jadeja (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at home osf

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at home

    cricket Jofra Archer poised for England return against Pakistan after a long injury layoff osf

    Jofra Archer poised for England return against Pakistan after a long injury layoff

    cricket IPL 2024: Preity Zinta breaks silence on Shashank Singh auction controversy osf

    IPL 2024: Preity Zinta breaks silence on Shashank Singh auction controversy

    cricket IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy matches under NGT scanner amidst Bengaluru's worsening water crisis osf

    IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy matches under NGT scanner amidst Bengaluru's worsening water crisis

    Recent Stories

    UK PM Rishi Sunak plays cricket with England team, bats against pace legend James Anderson (WATCH) gcw

    UK PM Rishi Sunak plays cricket with England team, bats against pace legend James Anderson (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: One girl tests positive for cholera among 47 admitted from BMRCI girls hostel vkp

    Bengaluru: One girl tests positive for cholera among 47 admitted from BMRCI girls hostel

    Fearing Beijing's wrath, Pakistan orders tight security for Chinese citizens working on projects

    Fearing Beijing's wrath, Pakistan orders tight security for Chinese citizens working on projects

    Anti terror agency team attacked in West Bengal East Midnapore, stones pelted at cars gcw

    Anti-terror agency team attacked in West Bengal, stones pelted at cars

    India rubbishes claim of interference in Canada's elections, says Ottawa does so more often in Indian internal affairs

    'BASELESS!' India rubbishes claim of interference in Canada's elections, says Ottawa interferes more often

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon