    T20 WC 2024: Shirtless Virat Kohli leading India's beach volleyball game ahead of Super 8s goes viral (WATCH)

    During a break from the T20 World Cup in Barbados, India's cricket squad, led by captains Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh, bonded over beach volleyball. The BCCI shared a video showcasing their camaraderie. Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, progressed unbeaten from Group A, preparing to face Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia in the Super 8s starting June 20.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

    Pausing their rigorous T20 World Cup journey, the Indian cricket squad sought rejuvenation and bonding amidst the stunning beaches of Barbados. Spearheaded by captains Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh, the team split into groups to indulge in a lively round of beach volleyball, revealing their lighthearted camaraderie against the backdrop of paradise-like surroundings.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) delighted fans by sharing a video capturing the day's fun, emphasizing the unity and joy within the squad and support staff. The video featured familiar faces like Kohli, Rinku, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, and fielding coach T Dilip, highlighting their enjoyment away from the cricket pitch.

    T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli Storm Incoming - Sanjay Bangar issues warning to teams ahead of the Super 8s

    Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Team India has performed impressively in the T20 World Cup, emerging unbeaten from Group A. Victories over Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA secured their spot in the Super 8s, despite a washout in their final group match against Canada.

    Vamika has the CUTEST wish for dad Virat Kohli on Fathers Day

    As they gear up for the Super 8s stage, India will face Afghanistan first on June 20, followed by matches against Bangladesh on June 22 and Australia on June 24. Despite key players like Kohli and Rohit yet to hit peak form, the team remains confident and in strong contention for the tournament.

    The format of the Super 8s will see the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals, promising exciting cricket ahead for fans worldwide.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2024, 5:20 PM IST
