T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli Storm Incoming - Sanjay Bangar issues warning to teams ahead of the Super 8s

As the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s approach, former India batsman Sanjay Bangar sheds light on Virat Kohli's recent struggles and warns opposing teams of a potential resurgence from the Indian cricket superstar. Despite a slow start, Kohli's track record suggests a storm is brewing, making him a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming matches.

Former India batsman and batting coach Sanjay Bangar has shed light on the real reason behind Virat Kohli's struggles to score runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Despite being the highest run-scorer in IPL 2024, Kohli has found it challenging to replicate that form in the World Cup.

Virat Kohli, who won the Orange Cap in the IPL 2024, has been playing in a new position for Team India in this T20 World Cup. The management, led by Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, decided to move Kohli up to open instead of

Yashasvi Jaiswal, seeing his success in the IPL.

In the past three games, Kohli has opened the batting alongside Rohit Sharma. However, the former India captain has looked out of touch, scoring just 5 runs combined in the Group A matches against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA. This figure remained the same after the match against Canada was canceled due to excessive rain.

With India entering the Super 8s, facing tough matches against Afghanistan and Australia, Kohli will be eager to regain his form and take center stage. For India to win the T20 World Cup this month, Kohli hitting peak form from the start of the Super 8s is crucial.

Sanjay Bangar Explains Kohli's Struggles

Speaking to Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar revealed that Virat Kohli's lack of runs can be attributed to his struggle to adjust to the new role and different playing conditions. Unlike the flat tracks in the IPL, the surfaces in the USA and West Indies have posed challenges for Kohli.

"He has never opened for India in a T20 World Cup. It's clear that it's a slightly new position and considering the conditions that were there, your first mistake was your last mistake. The batters don't get a second chance here and it has been a challenge for the top-order batters," Bangar explained.

Bangar Urges Fans Not to Worry

Bangar reassured fans not to worry about Kohli's form, suggesting it is only a temporary lean patch and hinting at a potential resurgence.

"When it's a match between two evenly matched teams, the opening batters have struggled a little for sure. I don't think there is any cause for worry. It could be a lull before the storm," Bangar concluded.

Kohli's Stellar T20 World Cup Record

Virat Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history since his debut in 2012. He has twice won the highest-scoring batsman's award in 2014 and 2022, when India became runners-up and semi-finalists, respectively. Additionally, he is the only player to have won the ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament twice.

As the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s approaches, the cricketing world eagerly awaits the return of Virat Kohli's brilliance, with hopes that the upcoming matches will see him at his best, leading India to glory.

