    T20 WC 2024, India vs Pakistan: Zomato has this 'bro question' for Babar Azam & Co. ahead of blockbuster

    Zomato and Swiggy took to Twitter to humorously poke fun at the Pakistan cricket team's performance after their narrow loss to the USA in the ICC T20 World Cup, sparking a viral banter session online.

    T20 WC 2024, India vs Pakistan: Zomato has this 'bro question' for Babar Azam & Co. ahead of blockbuster osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    Zomato, the popular food delivery platform, didn't hold back in poking fun at the Pakistan cricket team following their loss to the USA in the ICC T20 World Cup match earlier this week. In a humorous post on Twitter, the platform referred to Pakistan as "bro" and posed a tongue-in-cheek question: "sunday ko ad slots le ya na"? This witty remark came after the USA's historic victory over Pakistan in a Super Over, winning by a mere 5 runs.

    The banter didn't stop there, as Zomato's rival Swiggy also joined in, quipping, "lagta hai USA jaa ke zyada burger pizzey kha liye," on Twitter. This playful exchange added to the social media buzz surrounding the match and showcased the light-hearted yet competitive spirit among food delivery giants.

    The Epic Cricket Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan in the T20 World Cup
    The clash between the Indian and Pakistan cricket teams is one of the most fiercely contested rivalries in sports. They have met seven times in ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches, with memorable encounters including the 2007 Final, and matches in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, and 2022. Notably, India has emerged victorious in six out of these seven encounters.

    In the 2007 T20 World Cup Final, India defeated Pakistan in a dramatic bowl-out, securing their first T20 World Cup title. Most recently, Virat Kohli's remarkable performance led India to victory against Pakistan in the 2022 edition in Australia. Pakistan's sole triumph in the T20 World Cup against India came in the 2021 edition in Dubai, where they ended India's unbeaten streak in World Cup encounters.

    The last showdown between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup took place in October 2022 at the packed Melbourne Cricket Stadium, Australia, continuing the legacy of one of cricket's greatest rivalries.

    Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Potential Ad sales could reach $4,800 per second: Report

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
    Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma in T20Is: Key statistics and analysis

    T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about the India vs Pakistan 'match tickets'

    T20 World Cup 2024: Mahmudullah's heroics lead Bangladesh to 2-wicket victory over Sri Lanka

    T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Potential Ad sales could reach $4,800 per second: Report

    T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan lead Afghanistan to a stunning victory over New Zealand

    Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma in T20Is: Key statistics and analysis

    IMD warns of heavy rains in THESE states, heatwave alert in 4 states; check details

    Kerala Gold Rate on June 8: Price of 8 gm gold drops by Rs 1520; Check

    Karnataka: KSRTC mulls to hike bus fares by 10 to 15% soon

    A look into Ramoji Rao's Rs 37,583 crore net worth

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

