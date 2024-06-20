T20 WC 2024: Ex-Pak star rants over '17 officials, 60 hotel rooms' after exit, questions US 'holiday' (WATCH)

Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman expressed his feeling that the players' conduct during the T20 World Cup 2024 gave him the impression they were on vacation rather than on official cricketing duty.

The Pakistan cricket team is facing severe criticism following their premature exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Their defeats to the USA and India resulted in their elimination from the tournament, sparking harsh rebukes from former cricketers and pundits directed at Babar Azam and his teammates. Criticism has been relentless within Pakistan's cricketing community, with former wicket-keeper batter Atiq-uz-Zaman also delivering a scathing critique of the national team.

In a recently surfaced video on social media, Atiq expressed his feeling that the players' conduct during the T20 World Cup 2024 gave him the impression they were on vacation rather than on official cricketing duty.

"You are creating such a drama. During our time, there used to be a coach and with him a manager -- the team was run like that," said Atiq in the video. "Ab aapke 17 log hain officals mein aur 17 players hain, suna hai ke aapne 60 kamre book karvaye hue they (you have 17 officials and 17 players; it's being said you booked 60 rooms). That's a joke! Have you gone there to play cricket or to holiday?" he said.

Atiq also criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board, arguing that families should not be permitted at major events like these because players often appear to treat the occasion as a holiday, spending considerable time wandering around with their wives.

"Why do you allow families in big events?...Begum, jaan nahi chhodti; aapne aadat bana di hai, begum ko saath le ke ghoomne ki aadat hai (you have made it a habit to travel with wife on tours). They go out in the evening and focus shifts from cricket. They focus on family, kids, wife...Takeaways pe khana kha rahe hote hain...aur wahan pe unki movieyan chal rahi hoti hain (they are eating at takeaway joints and are being captured on videos there)," said Atiq, who played one Test and three ODIs for the Pakistan senior team.

"Such a culture has been created in Pakistan cricket that nobody knows what is discipline...You have gone to play such a big event, where is your focus?...Can't you leave everything else and focus on cricket alone for two weeks? You are being paid crores annually," he concluded.

