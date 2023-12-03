Sir Vivian Richards immortalised on commemorative $2 currency note in Eastern Caribbean

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) launched these special banknotes in recognition of Sir Vivian Richards' outstanding contributions to cricket and his unwavering advocacy for social issues, particularly those affecting the black community in the Caribbean.

Legendary cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, a multiple-time ODI World Cup winner for the West Indies, has been bestowed with a unique honour as he is immortalised on a commemorative $2 banknote. The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) launched these special banknotes in recognition of Sir Vivian Richards' outstanding contributions to cricket and his unwavering advocacy for social issues, particularly those affecting the black community in the Caribbean.

At the age of 71, Sir Vivian Richards expressed his gratitude for being honoured in such a remarkable way, stating that being immortalized on a banknote is something dreams are made of. The commemorative banknotes, adorned with a portrait of the cricket icon, are set to enter circulation at commercial banks across all Eastern Caribbean countries starting from December 6.

The unveiling of the special banknotes took place at the Sandals Grande in Antigua, the birthplace of Sir Vivian Richards. The ceremony marked the recognition of 40 years of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, emphasising the institution's commitment to celebrating influential figures who have left a lasting impact on the region.

On December 2, Sir Vivian Richards hosted a special charity tournament, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the community. The proceeds from the tournament will be directed towards the Antigua & Barbuda Renal Society, an organization dedicated to assisting individuals suffering from kidney failure and in need of dialysis. Notably, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank pledged XCD$25,000 to support this charitable cause.

The decision to immortalise Sir Vivian Richards on the $2 banknote was influenced by his significant impact on West Indies cricket and his steadfast stance on social issues affecting the black community. Recognising cricket as a contribution from the Caribbean to the global fight against racism and white supremacy, Sir Vivian Richards has become a symbol of resilience and empowerment for his people.

In the midst of this prestigious recognition, Sir Vivian Richards fondly remembered his late parents, acknowledging their role in instilling the self-belief that propelled him to success. His journey from a cricketing prodigy to an icon has been shaped by the values and encouragement imparted by his parents, making this honor on the banknote even more poignant.

