    SCA Stadium in Rajkot to be renamed Niranjan Shah Stadium ahead of third India vs England Test

    The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium will be renamed after former first-class cricketer and senior administrator Niranjan Shah ahead of the third Test between India and England.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 8:08 PM IST

    The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium is set to undergo a significant transformation as it prepares to be renamed in honor of former first-class cricketer and esteemed administrator, Niranjan Shah. The renaming ceremony is scheduled to take place on the eve of the third Test between India and England, commencing on February 15, at the Khandheri stadium.

    According to a media release from the SCA, the stadium will now be known as the Niranjan Shah Stadium, paying tribute to the illustrious career and contributions of the veteran cricketer and administrator. The inauguration ceremony will be graced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who will officiate the unveiling of the new name.

    The decision to rename the stadium comes after 11 years since its inception, marking a significant milestone in the history of the Saurashtra Cricket Association. The stadium, which hosted its first-ever game over a decade ago, has since become an emblem of cricketing excellence in the region.

    Niranjan Shah, who represented Saurashtra in 12 first-class matches during the mid-1960s to mid-1970s, has left an indelible mark on the sport both as a player and as a seasoned administrator. His profound influence extends beyond the boundaries of Saurashtra cricket and resonates throughout the Indian cricketing fraternity.

    Notably, Niranjan Shah's legacy is carried forward by his son, Jaydev Shah, a former first-class cricketer who not only represented Saurashtra but also made his mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Jaydev Shah currently serves as the president of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, further cementing the Shah family's enduring connection with the sport and its governance at the grassroots level.

    The renaming of the SCA Stadium to the Niranjan Shah Stadium not only honors the exemplary contributions of a distinguished cricketer and administrator but also underscores the rich tapestry of cricketing heritage in Saurashtra. It symbolizes a tribute to the past while embracing the future of cricket in the region, encapsulating the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie that defines the game.

