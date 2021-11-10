Sanju Samson dropped from New Zealand T20Is: Angry fans question BCCI for derecognising his talent

Sanju Samson has not been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand. Meanwhile, fans have questioned BCCI for why his talent is being derecognised.

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has not been included in the 16-man squad announced for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand, starting November 17. His drop from the side comes despite his fruitful outing in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

In IPL 2021, Samson played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) while also leading the side for the first time. He has scored 484 runs in 14 innings at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 136.72. It includes a couple of half-centuries and a ton. As a wicketkeeper, he made 11 dismissals through seven catches and four stumpings.

Although he failed to make it to the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, fans were awaiting his inclusion for the NZ series. However, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors announced the squad on Tuesday evening, fans were left shocked by his notable exclusion.

Consequently, some of them were furious and livid with the BCCI as they took to Twitter to express their displeasure. Some also slammed the BCCI for derecognising his talent, both as a batter and the wicketkeeper. Also, some even brought ahead the fact that he happens to be a prolific fielder too.

Check out some of the tweets, as fans vented their frustrations. Also, Samson shared some pictures of his fielding efforts on his social media on Wednesday.

His credentials in the shorted format are applaudable, scoring 4,725 runs in 187 innings at 28.29 and 130.48, including three centuries and 29 50s. In the IPL, he has scored 3,068 from 121 matches at 29.2 and 134.2, including 15 half-centuries and three tons. However, his stats in T20Is don't speak well, with just 117 runs in 10 innings at 11.70 and 110.37.