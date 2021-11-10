  • Facebook
    BCCI elections to get underway during AGM on December 4 in Kolkata

    The BCCI elections are still pending. However, as per reports, it would get underway from December 4 during the BCCI AGM, slated to be held in Kolkata.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 2:11 PM IST
    The upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly scheduled for December 4 in Kolkata, reports Sportstar. Meanwhile, the elections of the BCCI would also be held on the same day, as reports suggest that BCCI's Electoral Officer AK Joti has sent out a notice.

    The notice asks the Full Members to file applications for their representative to be included in the electoral roll. The election is slated to be held for a couple of posts in the Governing Council. The last date for applications submission happens to be November 17, while the draft electoral roll would be published the next day, report ANI.

    ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's farewell to former coach Ravi Shastri will touch your hearts

    After the names are published, the ones objecting to them would have to report it by November 20, while the final electoral drift would be prepared the next day. Meanwhile, the nomination-filing window would be November 22-24, while the scrutiny would be conducted on November 25, followed by the validly nominated candidates announcement on the same day.

    The last date to withdraw names from the nomination has been set for November 25, while the final election and the result announcement would be made on December 4. Also, a representative would only be considered after applying with all mandatory documents within the deadline date.

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - Virat Kohli skips T20Is; Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer earn maiden call-ups

    Considering the elections, the BCCI Constitution currently states that a couple of members have to be elected by the IPL Governing Council every year. One of them is to become the chairman. The council's current chairman happens to be Brijesh Patel, while Khairul Jamal Majumdar is the other member who was elected during the last election.

