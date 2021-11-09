IPL 2022: Sanju Samson to replace MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper?

Sanju Samson failed to lead Rajasthan Royals to a successful campaign in his four seasons. Meanwhile, speculations are high that he might leave RR and join Chennai Super Kings. Here's why.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has had a decent career in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since 2018, he has played for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) before being named the side's captain in IPL 2021. However, he failed to lead the side to a convincing season, as the team finished at the seventh spot, winning five and losing nine of the 14 games.

In the meantime, he has been in the news for a shocking reason. On Tuesday, it was revealed that he had stopped following RR on his social media handles, indicating that the franchise might not retain him in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction, tentatively slated to be held in January.

What was even curious was that some reports claimed he had started to follow reigning four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, at the time of this writing, it was checked that Samson is not following CSK, which could possibly mean that he might have unfollowed the side, or the following might have been by mistake. But, it could also mean that talks are ongoing between the two.

Samson's connection to CSK should not come as a surprise, as it is betokened that CSK skipper MS Dhoni is likely to play his final season. Consequently, CSK would be looking to replace Dhoni with a new wicketkeeper, as Samson makes perfect sense, given his effectiveness behind the wickets. At the same time, he is a prolific young batter too.

Samson has had a long career in the IPL, having played 121 matches and scoring 3,068 runs at an average of 29.2 and possesses a strike rate of 134.2, including 15 half-centuries and three tons. As for his wicketkeeping in the tournament, he has made 46 dismissals in 62 innings, including 36 catches and ten stumpings.

For RR, he has played 93 games, scoring 2,391 runs at 29.88 and 136.31, including 12 50s and a couple of centuries. He has inflicted 45 dismissals in 61 innings with the gloves for the side, including 36 catches and nine stumpings. In IPL 2021, he scored 484 runs in 14 innings at 40.33 and 136.72, including a couple of half-centuries and a ton, while as a wicketkeeper, he made 11 dismissals through seven catches and four stumpings.