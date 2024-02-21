Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sachin Tendulkar's spirited gully cricket session enchants local youth in Gulmarg; WATCH viral video

    While exploring the picturesque landscapes of Gulmarg, Sachin Tendulkar's itinerary took an unexpected turn as he engaged in the quintessential Indian pastime of gully cricket.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 8:12 PM IST

    Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recently added a touch of magic to his vacation in Kashmir, delighting locals and fans alike with an impromptu game of gully cricket during his visit to Gulmarg. The Master Blaster, accompanied by his family, found himself amidst a spirited match with enthusiastic youngsters, showcasing the enduring allure of the sport.

    Also read: Sachin Tendulkar greeted with 'Sachinnn Sachinnn' chants as he boards flight; viral video sparks nostalgia

    While exploring the picturesque landscapes of Gulmarg, Tendulkar's itinerary took an unexpected turn as he engaged in the quintessential Indian pastime of gully cricket. The scene unfolded with Tendulkar exchanging laughs and showcasing his cricketing prowess, igniting memories of simpler times and pure love for the game.

    Earlier today, Tendulkar also visited a local bat factory and added a nostalgic touch as he reminisced about his first Kashmir willow bat, gifted by his sister. At the MJ Sports Bat factory, Tendulkar explored various blades, reinforcing the timeless appeal of Kashmir's cricketing legacy.

    In a Instagram post reflecting on his experience, Tendulkar expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reconnect with the Kashmir willow, highlighting the enduring charm of traditional cricketing equipment. His mention of the number of grains on his favorite bats sparked curiosity among fans, adding a personal touch to the cricketing legend's interaction.

    "The first bat given to me was by my sister and it was a Kashmir willow bat. Ab main yahan hoon to Kashmir willow ko to milna banta hai!" he wrote on the social media platform.

    He added, "P.S: An interesting fact; some of my favourite bats had only about 5-6 grains. How many grains do your bats have?"

    Moreover, Tendulkar's journey to Gulmarg wasn't just about cricket; it was a testament to the enduring bond between sport, nature, and community. His viral in-flight video, featuring chants of "Sachin, Sachin" resonating across the aircraft, captured the essence of his enduring legacy and the universal love for the game.

    The significance of Tendulkar's gully cricket escapade extends beyond the boundaries of sport, embodying the spirit of joy, camaraderie, and shared passion. Against the backdrop of Kashmir's breathtaking scenery and the craftsmanship of its cricketing heritage, Tendulkar's visit epitomized the timeless appeal of cricket as a unifying force.

    Also read: Elated Virat Kohli fans in Pakistan celebrate Akaay's birth by distributing sweets; WATCH viral video

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 8:12 PM IST
