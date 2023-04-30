Rohit Sharma turns 36: Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and teammates flood with wishes

Rohit Sharma is busy leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, which has been a turbulent ride. Meanwhile, he is celebrating his 36th birthday on Sunday, as Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, and other Indians have flooded him with wishes.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has completed ten years as a captain for former record five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI). While IPL 2023 has been rugged for him, both as a batter and a leader, there is still a long way ahead for him and his side in the playoffs race, as the side is still being termed as a favourite to see itself through under Rohit's unique leadership qualities.

In the meantime, on Sunday, while Rohit prepares to lead MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), it would also be a special day for him on a personal front, as he is also celebrating his 36th birthday. Showing no signs of slowing down yet, his teammates and other Indian cricketers, along with his supporters, have flooded him with wishes.

Former Indian swashbuckling batter Yuvraj Singh penned on Twitter, "Happy birthday, brothaman. From being a youngster in the team when I first met you to now leading the team, you’ve done well & should feel proud of how far you’ve come hope you score tons of runs & get home loads of trophies this year! Lots of love."

Meanwhile, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan composed, "Happy Birthday Brotherman! It has been a delight watching you grow as a person, a cricketer, and as a devoted family man! Wishing you continued success in your life and career. Cheers." On the other hand, Mohammad Kaif wrote, "Rohit Sharma, have a great year. If my small birthday day wish comes true, India will have both WTC and World Cup titles. Great cricketer, wonderful human."

Also, Rohit's current Indian teammate Kuldeep Yadav authored, "Happy birthday, big brother @ImRo45. Here's to more life and blessings." Legendary former Indian pacer and MI women's bowling coach Jhulan Goswami too, wished him by noting, "Sending warm wishes on your birthday, @ImRo45! May your year be filled with victories and successes! Wishing you a year full of victories and successes."