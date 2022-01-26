  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2022: From Virat Kohli to Mary Kom - Indian sportspersons send out their wishes

    India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Wednesday. The Indian sports fraternity has sent out its wishes to the Indians. Check out the top wishes from your favourite sportspersons.

    Republic Day 2022: From Virat Kohli to Mary Kom - Indian sportspersons send out their wishes-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 3:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It is another landmark moment for India, as it is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day. On this particular day, the Indian sports community wishes its fellow Indians. They all play their part, starting from cricketers, footballers, tennis players, shuttlers, boxers and more. In the same light, we present some of the top wishes of the Indian sportspersons on this day.

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli tweeted, "Happy Republic Day to all. Proud to be an Indian." Also, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja wrote, "Warm Republic Day greetings to all my fellow citizens. So proud of the diversity, vibrancy and culture of our country. Jai Hind." Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wished, "Happy Republic Day to all the people of India."

    ALSO READ: Narendra Modi writes to Chirs Gayle, Jonty Rhodes on Republic Day; celebrates "profound connection" with India

    On the other hand, current National Cricket Academy (NCA) coach VVS Laxman desired, "Greetings to every Indian on the occasion of our 73rd #RepublicDay. Our diversity is our beauty, and I wish everyone peace, good health and happiness. Jai Hind!" Meanwhile, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir penned,  "After laying down countless lives, we got the rights to protect each life! Cherish it! Happy #RepublicDay."

    Indian Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra too sent out his wishes that read, "Hearty greetings to all my countrymen on the occasion of #गणतंत्रदिवस. Wishing all of you a very Happy #RepublicDay". Also, fellow Indian Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra wrote, "Happy Republic Day to everyone. Proud of my nation's golden history and the unwavering spirit of my fellow citizens. Jai Hind!"

    ALSO READ: Padma Awards 2022: Neeraj Chopra to Avani Lekhara - Sporting heroes conferred with top civilian honours

    Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal did her part by noting, "Wish u all a very Happy Republic Day .. #HappyRepublicDay #jaihind #India". Meanwhile, retiring Indian tennis star Sania Mirza sent out a small wish by tweeting her picture. Also, former boxing world champion legend Mary Kom wished, "Today, let us remember the Heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY."

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2022, 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi writes to Chirs Gayle, Jonty Rhodes on Republic Day; celebrates "profound connection" with India-ayh

    Narendra Modi writes to Chirs Gayle, Jonty Rhodes on Republic Day; celebrates "profound connection" with India

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led franchise to be called Lucknow Super Giants LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led franchise to be called Lucknow Super Giants

    Zimbabwes Brendan Taylor admits Indian bookies approached him; says ICC will impose multi-year ban-ayh

    Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor admits Indian bookies approached him; says ICC will impose multi-year ban

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI Quinton de Kocks temperament to Indian middle-order woes - Analysing the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: De Kock's temperament to Indian middle-order woes - Analysing the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22 Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli-ayh

    Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli

    Recent Stories

    Bro Daddy Review: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's comedy-family entertainer, gets a thumbs-up from netizens RCB

    Bro Daddy Review: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's comedy-family entertainer, gets a thumbs-up from netizens

    Congress Yukt BJP: Shashi Tharoor digs at the BJP, post RPN Singh's exit - ADT

    'Congress Yukt BJP': Shashi Tharoor digs at the BJP, post RPN Singh's exit

    ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma stay at 2nd and 3rd; Shikhar Dhawan rises to 15th-ayh

    ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma stay at 2nd and 3rd; Shikhar Dhawan rises to 15th

    India China get on the hotline on Republic Day PLA to release Arunachal teen soon gcw

    India, China get on the hotline on Republic Day, PLA to release Arunachal teen soon

    Kanye West claims about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ray J second sex tape; here's what reality TV star has to say RCB

    Kanye West claims about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ray J second sex tape; here's what reality TV star has to say

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon
    Indian Super LEague, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Video Icon