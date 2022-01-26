Republic Day 2022: From Virat Kohli to Mary Kom - Indian sportspersons send out their wishes

India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Wednesday. The Indian sports fraternity has sent out its wishes to the Indians. Check out the top wishes from your favourite sportspersons.

It is another landmark moment for India, as it is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day. On this particular day, the Indian sports community wishes its fellow Indians. They all play their part, starting from cricketers, footballers, tennis players, shuttlers, boxers and more. In the same light, we present some of the top wishes of the Indian sportspersons on this day.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli tweeted, "Happy Republic Day to all. Proud to be an Indian." Also, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja wrote, "Warm Republic Day greetings to all my fellow citizens. So proud of the diversity, vibrancy and culture of our country. Jai Hind." Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wished, "Happy Republic Day to all the people of India."

On the other hand, current National Cricket Academy (NCA) coach VVS Laxman desired, "Greetings to every Indian on the occasion of our 73rd #RepublicDay. Our diversity is our beauty, and I wish everyone peace, good health and happiness. Jai Hind!" Meanwhile, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir penned, "After laying down countless lives, we got the rights to protect each life! Cherish it! Happy #RepublicDay."

Indian Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra too sent out his wishes that read, "Hearty greetings to all my countrymen on the occasion of #गणतंत्रदिवस. Wishing all of you a very Happy #RepublicDay". Also, fellow Indian Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra wrote, "Happy Republic Day to everyone. Proud of my nation's golden history and the unwavering spirit of my fellow citizens. Jai Hind!"

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal did her part by noting, "Wish u all a very Happy Republic Day .. #HappyRepublicDay #jaihind #India". Meanwhile, retiring Indian tennis star Sania Mirza sent out a small wish by tweeting her picture. Also, former boxing world champion legend Mary Kom wished, "Today, let us remember the Heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY."