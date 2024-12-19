Ravichandran Ashwin returns home to hero's welcome after announcing retirement (WATCH)

Ravichandran Ashwin returns to Chennai after announcing retirement from international cricket, ending 14-year career with 537 Test wickets, and plans to continue playing for CSK in IPL.

Ravichandran Ashwin, after announcing retirement from international cricket, returned to his hometown of Chennai to a warm welcome from family, friends, and neighbours. Ashwin, one of India's greatest cricketers, shocked the cricket world by announcing his retirement from international cricket midway through India's tour of Australia.

Ashwin's 14-year international career came to a close with an impressive 537 Test wickets, second only to Anil Kumble's 619 wickets. He also played 116 ODIs, taking 156 wickets, and 65 T20Is, claiming 72 wickets.

Despite his retirement from international cricket, Ashwin is not hanging up his boots just yet. He plans to continue playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and may even try to play for as long as he can.

"I am going to play for CSK and don't be surprised if I try and aspire to play for as long as can. I don't think Ashwin the cricketer is done, I think Ashwin the Indian cricketer has probably called it time. That's it," Ashwin told the media after his arriving today.

Ashwin described his decision to retire as "instinctive" and said he felt a sense of relief and satisfaction. He had been thinking about retirement for a while, but the decision was made on the fifth day of the third Test against Australia.

Ashwin thanked his teammates, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara, for their support throughout his career. He also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their backing.

Ashwin's retirement marks the end of an era in Indian cricket. He will be remembered as one of the greatest off-spinners in the history of the game. His achievements on the field, including being the first bowler to reach 100 wickets in the World Test Championship, will be cherished by cricket fans for generations to come.

