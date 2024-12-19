Ravichandran Ashwin returns home to hero's welcome after announcing retirement (WATCH)

Ravichandran Ashwin returns to Chennai after announcing retirement from international cricket, ending 14-year career with 537 Test wickets, and plans to continue playing for CSK in IPL.

Ravichandran Ashwin returns home to hero's welcome after announcing retirement dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin, after announcing retirement from international cricket, returned to his hometown of Chennai to a warm welcome from family, friends, and neighbours. Ashwin, one of India's greatest cricketers, shocked the cricket world by announcing his retirement from international cricket midway through India's tour of Australia.

Also Read: Ashwin, Warner, Dhawan and more: Look back at stars who retired from international cricket in 2024

Ashwin's 14-year international career came to a close with an impressive 537 Test wickets, second only to Anil Kumble's 619 wickets. He also played 116 ODIs, taking 156 wickets, and 65 T20Is, claiming 72 wickets.

Despite his retirement from international cricket, Ashwin is not hanging up his boots just yet. He plans to continue playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and may even try to play for as long as he can.

"I am going to play for CSK and don't be surprised if I try and aspire to play for as long as can. I don't think Ashwin the cricketer is done, I think Ashwin the Indian cricketer has probably called it time. That's it," Ashwin told the media after his arriving today.

Ashwin described his decision to retire as "instinctive" and said he felt a sense of relief and satisfaction. He had been thinking about retirement for a while, but the decision was made on the fifth day of the third Test against Australia.

Ashwin thanked his teammates, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara, for their support throughout his career. He also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their backing.

Ashwin's retirement marks the end of an era in Indian cricket. He will be remembered as one of the greatest off-spinners in the history of the game. His achievements on the field, including being the first bowler to reach 100 wickets in the World Test Championship, will be cherished by cricket fans for generations to come.

Also Read: Ashwin's retirement: Sudden or planned? Friend reveals months of contemplation behind decision; read post

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ashwin retirement: Sudden or planned? Friend reveals months of contemplation behind decision; read post snt

Ashwin's retirement: Sudden or planned? Friend reveals months of contemplation behind decision; read post

Joe Root regains top spot in ICC Test batting rankings; Jasprit Bumrah retain position as No.1 bowler dmn

Joe Root regains top spot in ICC Test batting rankings; Jasprit Bumrah retain position as No.1 bowler

AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Rohit Sharma says will go to Melbourne with confidence as India secures crucial draw snt

AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Rohit Sharma says will go to Melbourne with confidence as India secures crucial draw

Ashwin retires: Virat Kohli pays emotional tribute to 'legend of Indian cricket', reflects on 14-year journey snt

Ashwin retires: Virat Kohli pays emotional tribute to 'legend of Indian cricket', reflects on 14-year journey

'Remember the name': CSK pays heartfelt tribute to Ashwin after veteran spinner announces retirement vkp

'Remember the name': CSK pays heartfelt tribute to Ashwin after veteran spinner announces retirement

Recent Stories

Laapataa Ladies OUT of Oscars 2025 race: Director Kiran Rao reacts, thanks all for their love and support RBA

Laapataa Ladies OUT of Oscars 2025 race: Director Kiran Rao reacts, thanks all for their love and support

BREAKING: France rape Horror: Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband declared guilty of rapes & all charges against him shk

BREAKING: France rape Horror: Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband declared guilty of rapes & all charges against him

What does blue symbolize for Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders amid Ambedkar row? AJR

EXPLAINED | What does blue symbolize for Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders amid Ambedkar row?

Supreme Court stays Kerala High Courts order on elephant processions citing impractical guidelines dmn

Supreme Court stays Kerala High Court’s order on elephant processions citing 'impractical guidelines'

Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Read on NTI

Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon