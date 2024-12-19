Ashwin, Warner, Dhawan and more: Look back at stars who retired from international cricket in 2024

In 2024, cricket saw several legends retire, including Ravichandran Ashwin, David Warner, Dean Elgar, and James Anderson from all formats. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja exited T20Is after India’s T20 World Cup win, marking the end of illustrious careers.


Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin - All formats

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's legendary spinner, announced his retirement from international cricket after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on December 18. With 537 wickets in 106 Tests, Ashwin is India’s second-highest wicket-taker. Known for his all-round skills, he also claimed 156 wickets in ODIs and 72 in T20Is, leaving behind an unmatched legacy in cricket history.



David Warner - All formats

Australian opener David Warner announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024, marking the end of a prolific career. Warner, known for his explosive batting in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, left an indelible mark on the game with over 20,000 international runs and 48 centuries across formats.
 



Dean Elgar - All formats

South African opening batsman Dean Elgar made his retirement from international cricket official in early 2024. A stalwart in Test cricket, Elgar scored over 5000 runs in 86 Tests. His leadership of the South African team and his determination at the crease earned him a special place in cricket history.
 



Shikhar Dhawan - All formats

India’s seasoned opener, Shikhar Dhawan, bid farewell to international cricket in August 2024. With over 17 centuries in ODIs and a key figure in India’s Champions Trophy 2013 win, Dhawan’s consistent run-making in all formats will always be cherished by fans and teammates alike.



Virat Kohli - T20 cricket

After a standout career in T20 cricket, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the format following India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024 victory. Kohli’s unbeaten 76 in the final helped India lift the trophy, ending his T20I career on a high note with numerous records and accolades to his name.



Rohit Sharma - T20 cricekt

Indian captain Rohit Sharma decided to retire from T20I cricket after leading India to victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. A prolific run-scorer in the format, Rohit’s remarkable consistency and leadership skills made him one of the most respected figures in T20 cricket.
 



Ravindra Jadeja - All formats

After India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20Is. With his exceptional bowling and batting contributions, Jadeja’s decision to retire from the shortest format came after playing 74 T20Is for India, winning countless matches for the team.



James Anderson - All formats

England’s legendary fast bowler, James Anderson, bid farewell to international cricket in 2024. Having taken 704 wickets in Test cricket, Anderson is the most successful fast bowler of all time. His retirement left a void in England’s bowling attack, and his impact on the game will be remembered forever.
 



Dinesh Karthik - All formats

Veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in 2024. Known for his calm presence behind the stumps and aggressive batting, Karthik played a key role in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup win and contributed significantly to the IPL over the years.
 



Colin Munro - All formats

New Zealand opener Colin Munro announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024 after missing out on a T20 World Cup spot. A destructive batsman in limited-overs cricket, Munro represented New Zealand in T20Is and ODIs and made significant contributions to their cricketing success over the years.
 



Heinrich Klaasen - All formats

South African wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen called it quits on his Test cricket career in early 2024. Having played only a handful of Test matches, Klaasen’s focus will shift to limited-overs cricket, where he has proven to be a vital asset for South Africa in both ODIs and T20Is.

