Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ravi Shastri's bold suggestion to RCB's Virat Kohli - Pull out of IPL 2022

    Virat Kohli's form in IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore has been dubious. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has advised him to pull out of the tournament remainder.

    Ravi Shastri bold suggestion to RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli - Pull out of Indian Premier League IPL 2022-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    Nothing seems to be going right for Virat Kohli. He has had a terrible stint so far in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), as his poor form with the bat is affecting his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Meanwhile, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Kohli should think about pulling out of IPL 2022 to prolong his career.

    In nine IPL 2022 innings, Kohli has scored just 128 runs at a frail average of 16.00 and a strike rate of 119.62, while his top score happens to be 48. Notably, he has not slammed a competitive century in over a couple of years. Also, with the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 coming up, Kohli is running out of chances and time ahead of the same.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Speaking to Jatin Sapru on his YouTube channel, Shastri commented, "I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament [IPL 2022]. Tomorrow, if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for six-seven years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care."

    "If that is the case, you have played for 14-15 years. Not only Virat, but I'll also tell that to any other player. If you want to play and do well for India, you have to draw the line where you want to take that break, and the ideal break would be off-season when India is not playing and the only time India does not play is [during] the IPL. Sometimes, you need to do that or tell the franchise I'll only play the half. Pay me half, as simple as that. Those tough calls need to come if you want to reach the zenith of your profession as an international player," added Shastri.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - AS VIRAT KOHLI STRUGGLES, FAF DU PLESSIS AND SANJAY BANGAR GIVE THEIR VERDICT

    Shastri feels that Kohli has a lot of prime cricket left in him. But, judging by his current form, he needs to go back to the drawing board and begin from scratch. His last international century happened in 2019 during the day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Also, his previous IPL century came in the same year against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the same venue.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Top BCCI official forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name-ayh

    'Top BCCI official' forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs SRH gujarat-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH, Match Prediction: Can Hyderabad shoot itself to the top against Gujarat?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Riyan Parag unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan Royals to trounce Royal Challengers Bangalore; netizens respond-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Parag's unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan to trounce Bangalore; netizens respond

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya engages in intense workout session, Agastya learns to shake hands-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pandya engages in intense workout session, Agastya learns to shake hands

    Recent Stories

    RRR Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR's song - gps

    RRR: Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s song

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G launched in India From price to features know it all gcw

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G launched; From price to features, know it all

    BJPs Kirit Somaiya received minor cut in attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police - adt

    BJP's Kirit Somaiya received minor cut in attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Raisina Dialogue 2022 big tech

    Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: 'Laws of India do not change depending upon who is the owner'

    Nora Fatehi looks hot in 'Dolce & Gabbana' number, Christian Louboutin heels and Dior handbag (Pictures) RBA

    Nora Fatehi looks hot in 'Dolce & Gabbana' number, Christian Louboutin heels and Dior handbag (Pictures)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon