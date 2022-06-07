Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai's Suved Parkar slams 200 on debut, fans left astonished

    Suved Parkar made his First-Class debut during the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal for Mumbai vs Uttarakhand. He has slammed a double ton on debut.

    Alur, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 5:09 PM IST

    Young Indian batter Suved Parker has entered the record books on short notice. Having made his First-Class (FC) debut on Monday for Mumbai during the quarterfinal of the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy against Uttarakhand, he slammed a century on the opening day itself, putting everyone on notice. However, he did not stop there. On Day 2 on Tuesday, he bettered it with a double ton, thus entering the record books, besides putting Mumbai in a strong position in the tie and making it a favourite to progress to the semis. In the meantime, with this ton, he has become the 12th Indian to hit 200 on his FC debut.

    Parker was unbeaten on 104 overnight, while Mumbai amassed 600 runs on Day 2. He finished on 252 after being unfortunately run out, while Mumbai managed 647/8, whereas Parker was assisted by Sarfaraz Khan (153). Parker came in for the injured veteran Ajinkya Rahane, playing the game at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur.

    ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinals - A look at the stars from Day 1

    Parker's innings came off 447 deliveries, including 21 fours and four sixes. He is the second from Mumbai after Amol Mazumder and the 23rd globally to hit a double century on his FC debut. Following his terrific innings, the fans were all over social media, lauding the 21-year-old's effort, as Mumbai seems on course to win this clash.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 5:09 PM IST
