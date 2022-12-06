Ramesh Powar transferred to NCA; Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed India women's team batting coach

The BCCI has begun a "restructuring module" for women's cricket. While Ramesh Powar has been relieved as head coach and transferred to NCA, Hrishikesh Kanitkar has been appointed as the batting coach for the Indian women's side.

With only two months left for the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shunted head coach Ramesh Powar to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as a part of its "restructuring module". While no head coach was named, former India batter Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who has been a part of Indian men's pathway teams (A and U-19), has been appointed as the new batting coach ahead of the home series against Australia, starting December 9 in Mumbai.

"Ramesh Powar, former Head Coach of the senior women's team, will join VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, National Cricket Academy and will switch to men's cricket as part of the restructuring module of the BCCI. The BCCI on Tuesday announced the appointment of Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the Batting Coach of the Senior Women's cricket team. Mr Kanitkar will join the team from the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting December 9 in Mumbai," the BCCI stated in a release.

Powar was appointed for his second stint in May 2021. The Indian team didn't have many noteworthy performances under his tutelage save the silver at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. India couldn't make it to the semifinal of the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year.

Commenting on his appointment, Kanitkar said: "I see tremendous prospects in this team, and we have a good mix of youth and experience. I believe this team is ready for the challenge ahead. We have a few marquee events, and it will be exciting for the team and me as batting coach."

Powar will be the spin bowling coach at the NCA. "With Powar coming on board [as a spin bowling coach], we are sure he will bring his expertise and experience to the National Cricket Academy. Having worked in domestic, age-group cricket, and the international circuit, I am sure he will play an active role in improving the game. I look forward to working with him in his new role at the NCA," NCA head VVS Laxman said.

Powar termed his experience coaching women's teams as "enriching". "Over the years, I have worked closely with some of the game's stalwarts and upcoming talents of the country. With my new role at the NCA, I look forward to my experience over the years to help build talent for the future."

"I look forward to working with Laxman to develop the game and bench strength further," concluded Powar. With the BCCI naming the new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) earlier this month, it remains to be seen if the head coach will be appointed soon.

(With inputs from PTI)