Rahul Dravid not keen to continue as India coach, VVS Laxman could take over: Reports

VVS Laxman has been designated as the head coach for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, set to commence later on Thursday.

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, is reportedly uninterested in extending his contract. Dravid's contract concluded after the ODI World Cup last week, and he has reportedly decided not to continue as the head coach. Reports indicate indicate that VVS Laxman, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief and former India batter, is likely to take over the role.

Former India batsman Laxman has been designated as the head coach for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, set to commence later on Thursday. Dravid assumed the position of head coach in 2021 after India's early exit from the T20 World Cup in the UAE, having previously served as the head of the NCA.

Under Dravid's guidance, India reached the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup, but faced defeats to Australia in both events. The team also reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals last year, losing to eventual champions England. Despite these setbacks, India secured victory in the Asia Cup earlier this year under Dravid's leadership.

Following the World Cup final loss to Australia, Dravid remained non-committal about his future, stating, "I haven't thought about it. I've just come off a game. I had no time to think about this and no time to reflect on this. Yeah, I will when I get the time to do that."

The Indian team, now under interim coach Laxman, is set to play Australia in the first T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag later on Thursday.

