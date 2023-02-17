Prithvi Shaw 'selfie' attack case: Influencer Sapna Gill sent to police custody till February 20

Besides original charges of rioting and extortion, Mumbai police have also invoked IPC Section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt to commit extortion) against Sapna Gill.

A court in Mumbai on Friday remanded social media influencer Sapna Gill in police custody till February 20 for allegedly manhandling Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car following a row over clicking of selfies, even as she claimed to be the real victim.

Besides original charges of rioting and extortion, police also invoked Indian Penal Code section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt to commit extortion) against Gill.

The alleged incident occurred early Wednesday morning outside a luxury hotel in suburban Santacruz.

Based on a complaint lodged by Shaw's friend and flatmate Ashish Yadav, Oshiwara Police registered a case against Gill, her friend Sohbit Thakur and six others under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation).

Gill, the only arrested accused in the case, was produced before a magistrate court. During the remand hearing, police said the co-accused in the case were absconding.

The investigating officer told the court that Thakur and Gill approached Shaw for a selfie at the hotel.

Initially, the cricketer obliged them. But when they insisted on clicking more selfies, he declined, after which Gill and Thakur started misbehaving with the cricketer, he alleged.

The hotel manager intervened and asked Gill and Thakur to leave the premises. Shaw and his friend Yadav then had dinner at the hotel.

When they were stepping out of place along with Shaw's other friend, they saw Thakur standing outside with a baseball bat in hand, the official told the court, citing Yadav's complaint.

After they sat in their car, the accused attacked its windshield with the baseball bat. Shaw was also manhandled by Gill.

Sensing more trouble, the cricketer was shifted to another car while Yadav and others drove his vehicle to Oshiwara, the IO told the magistrate.

Yadav then saw three motorcycles and a white car chasing their vehicle. Around 4 am, those following him attacked his car when it was taking a U-turn near a petrol pump on Link Road. Thakur, who was one of them, broke the rear windshield with the baseball bat, the IO said.

The IO added the six persons on the motorcycles, along with Gill and Thakur, who were in another car, abused Yadav.

Yadav then took the car to Oshiwara police station. The eight accused also followed them there. Gill demanded that Yadav pay Rs 50,000 to settle the matter or else she would lodge a false police complaint against them, the investigating officer said.

Opposing the police's remand plea, Gill's lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, said Gill was the victim, not the cricketer. The lawyer alleged that she should have been filing the case against the cricketer, but he used his 'muscle power'.

Gill, too addressed the court directly, stating that all the allegations against her were false and that "he (Shaw) hit me on the chest and arms."

On the claim that the incident took place after she asked for a selfie with Shaw, Gill said, "I do not know him, nor I have ever seen him. I never asked for a selfie with him."

She also accused Shaw of being inebriated. Metropolitan magistrate, Andheri court, C P Kashid, after hearing both sides remanded Gill in police custody.

