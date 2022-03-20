Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shoaib Akhtar shares emotional post as Test cricket returns to Lahore 13 years later

    Cricket has seen its bad days, but nothing comes close to the horrifying events in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 3, 2009.

    Team Newsable
    Lahore, First Published Mar 20, 2022, 9:48 PM IST

    Thirteen years ago, Pakistan cricket's destiny changed forever when 12 terrorists attacked a team bus of the visiting Sri Lanka team on its way to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Cricket has seen its bad days, but nothing comes close to the horrifying events in Pakistan on March 3, 2009. Sri Lanka was originally to tour India, but the BCCI cancelled the tour following the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

    The security of touring national cricket teams in Pakistan was always questioned, however, the terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan cricket team were a dark day in the sport's history. The attack, which left several Sri Lankan players, staff and officials injured, led to Pakistan being stripped of the ICC's 2011 World Cup hosting rights.

    Sri Lankan players Thilan Samaraweera, Chaminda Vas, Mahela Jayawardane, Kumar Sangakkara, Tharanga Paranavitana, Ajantha Mendis, and Sarunga Lakmal sustained injuries. At the same time, Samaraweera and Paranavitana were admitted to the hospital due to shrapnel injuries. Sri Lanka's assistant coach Paul Farbrace and reserve umpire Ahsan Raza were injured.

    Once the news broke out, the world stood still and watched in disbelief and horror. Upon entering the Gaddafi stadium, the Lankan team was airlifted in Pakistan's Air Force helicopters and then left for their country on the next available flight to Colombo. The Pakistan government drew plenty of criticism from all across, especially with the nation's security being questioned.

    Every cricketing nation agreed not to tour Pakistan at the time, which saw Pakistan host no international series and tournaments. Pakistan played their matches in Dubai from thereon.

    On Monday, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will hope to bury the ghosts of the horrifying attack and turn the page to a new chapter in the history of the sport in the country as they take the field against Australia for the third Test of the ongoing series. This will be the first Test at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore since the incident that happened 13 years ago.

    On the eve of the Lahore Test, veteran Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to post an emotional post. In a throwback clip from his last Test appearance on the ground in 2006, the 'Rawalpindi Express' is seen speaking to the late Dean Jones about an interesting pair of shoes Akhtar wears, which has nails in its sole.

    Akhtar captioned the post, "I think this was the last Test Match I played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore in 2006. So good to see Test Cricket returning to good old Gaddafi after that fateful March morning in 2009. It took 13 years."

    After having drawn the first two Tests, Pakistan and Australia will come into the Lahore Test with the series on the line. While the Rawalpindi Test was a dull draw with nothing in the pitch for the bowlers, the Karachi Test had plenty of twists of turns leading to an enthralling final day finish. Chasing a massive total of 506, Pakistan gave an incredible fight, with skipper Babar Azam leading the way with a memorable knock of 196.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2022, 9:48 PM IST
