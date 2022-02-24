  • Facebook
    PSL 2022: Haris Rauf reprimanded for slapping Kamran Ghulam - Reports

    Haris Rauf slapped Kamran Ghulam during a PSL 2022 match. Now, reports indicate that the former has been reprimanded for the same.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Karachi, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 10:25 AM IST
    On Tuesday, the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) saw an unpleasant incident. During a match involving Lahore Qalandars (LQ) and Peshawar Zalmi (PZ), the former's Haris Rauf slapped his teammate Kamran Ghulam for dropping a catch. However, reports now indicate that Rauf has been reprimanded by the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

    During the opening over of PZ's batting, Ghulam had dropped the catch of Hazratullah Zazai off Rauf's bowling. Frustrated with the lack of effort from Ghulam, Rauf furiously exchanged words with him and even seemingly slapped him. However, later in the same over, Ghulam hits bulls-eye, inflicting a run-out to dismiss Mohammad Haris, as this time, Rauf changed his nature and displayed affection towards Ghulam.

    ALSO READ: PSL 2022 - Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catch; here's what happened next

    Regardless, fans were livid by Rauf's disgraceful act and were left baffled about how a Pakistan international player could do something like that. Meanwhile, as per PTI, a PCB source has informed match referee Ali Naqvi has reprimanded Rauf, while none of the on-field umpires reported the incident to him. Also, former Pakistan cricketers, including former skipper Shahid Afridi has criticised Rauf's deed.

    "I don't think it was an incident that should have happened in a match with the world watching. It doesn't leave a good impression, even if Haris didn't mean it. I hope Haris learns from this incident because it was in bad taste, and in future if he repeats it, he will be in big trouble," Afridi was quoted as saying.

